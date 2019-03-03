ICC assures members of robust security measures at 2019 World Cup

The International Cricket Council has assured its member of robust security measures during the 2019 ICC World Cup, which is slated to take place from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales.

The assurance comes in light of recent communication from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and confirmed that as its normal practice this will continue to be monitored through to the end of the event.

The world's cricket governing body's statement comes after the conclusion of its six-day meeting in Dubai on Saturday.

Talking about their security plan for the Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC CEO David Richardson said that they are working closely with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to ensure the safety of the players, officials as well as fans.

“As you would expect for a global sporting event, the ICC, in partnership with the ECB has a robust security plan in place for the Men’s Cricket World Cup. We work closely with the authorities in our host countries to ensure that the safety of players, officials and fans is a priority," he said.

“Should those authorities raise the threat level of the event based on intelligence, we will, of course, uplift our security commitment as appropriate. We will continue to work with the ECB and our Members throughout the build-up to and during the tournament to keep everyone abreast of the situation," Richardson added.

In other key decisions taken during the meeting, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Scotland were selected as the hosts of the respective ICC Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier events later this year.

Scotland will host the women’s event from August 31 to September 7 whilst UAE will host the men’s event from October 11 to November 3.

As part of the ICC’s ongoing commitment to accelerating the growth of the women’s game, there were two significant decisions taken.

The first, from the Chief Executives’ Committee, was around the introduction of an age group Cricket World Cup for girls to create more opportunities for young women around the globe to play the game. The ICC will develop a plan for the introduction of this event during the current commercial cycle.

In addition, the ICC agreed on a new composition of the Women’s Committee that provides for a greater strategic focus for the group.

Meanwhile, Anil Kumble has also been reappointed as Chairman of the ICC Cricket Committee to serve for a final three-year term.

Meanwhile, the global cricket governing body also approved a new set of Safeguarding Regulations to better protect children, adults at risk and participants involved in ICC events.

The strengthened regulatory framework will apply at all ICC events and as the first step in a series of safeguarding reforms to ensure cricket remains a safe and happy environment for all participants.

A Safeguarding Chairperson with specific expertise in these matters will now be appointed along with a Safeguarding Tribunal.