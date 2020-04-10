ICC, BCCI extend birthday greetings to Indian pacer Arundhati Reddy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have extended birthday greetings to Indian woman fast bowler Arundhati Reddy, who turned 23 on Friday.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the ICC wished Arundhati on her special occassion by posting a picture of her and sharing her bowling figures.

"Up pointing index T20I wickets -15, Best bowling figures - 2/19 v Sri Lanka , ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup 2020 runner-up.Happy birthday to India's Arundhati Reddy!," the world's governing body wrote.

Wishing Arundhati 'a very happy birthday', BCCI too took to social media and shared a picture of her while also asking her to stay at home and stay safe amid coronavirus lockdown.

"@BCCIWomen. Here's wishing Arundhati Reddy a very happy birthday. Have a great year ahead. Stay home Stay safe," the BCCI tweeted.

Arundhati, who made her international debut against Sri Lanka in 2018, has so far appeared in 20 T20Is for India and bagged 15 wickets in it. Her best bowling figures of two for 19 also came against Sri Lanka in the shortest format of the game.

The Women in Blue suffered an 85-run defeat against Australia, who went on to clinch their sixth title at the prestigious event in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).