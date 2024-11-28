ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Likely To Move Out Of Pakistan; Final Decision Tomorrow, November 29

Champions Trophy 2025: Amid rising political unrest in Pakistan, security concerns have escalated, jeopardizing the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy just days before a crucial International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting on November 29. The situation has raised doubts over Pakistan’s ability to host the tournament, which would mark their first ICC event since the 1996 World Cup.

India’s Stance Sparks Debate

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier declared that India would not travel to Pakistan for the tournament, citing longstanding political tensions and security concerns. India last visited Pakistan in 2008 for the Asia Cup, and the Men in Blue have since avoided playing cricket there. BCCI’s stance prompted discussions about adopting a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, similar to the 2023 Asia Cup.

Concerns Grow Among Other Boards

According to media reports, security fears have now extended beyond India, with multiple cricket boards expressing apprehension about sending their teams to Pakistan. Violent protests in Islamabad have further heightened concerns, leading to speculation that the tournament might be relocated entirely. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which initially insisted on hosting the entire event domestically, is reportedly open to a hybrid model to salvage the tournament.

Impact on International Tours

The instability in Pakistan has already disrupted international cricket. Sri Lanka 'A,' currently touring Pakistan, left midway through their three-match ODI series against Pakistan Shaheens due to security fears. This development has added to the uncertainty surrounding Pakistan’s hosting capabilities.

Champions Trophy Details Yet to Be Finalized

With less than 100 days until the tournament’s proposed start date of February 19, 2025, a finalized schedule is still pending. The draft schedule reportedly includes venues such as Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi, and features India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand in Group A. If the event proceeds in Pakistan, it will be the country’s most significant cricket hosting opportunity in nearly three decades.

The upcoming ICC meeting will likely decide the fate of the tournament. Whether the Champions Trophy will take place in Pakistan, follow a hybrid model, or be relocated altogether remains uncertain, as security concerns loom large.