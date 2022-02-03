हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

U19 World Cup semi-final: THIS strange Yash Dhull shot for six wins Play of the Day - WATCH

India U19 captain Yash Dhull shone with the bat as his team thrashed Australia in the semi-finals of the World Cup on Wednesday (February 2).

U19 World Cup semi-final: THIS strange Yash Dhull shot for six wins Play of the Day - WATCH
(Source: Twitter)

India U19 captain Yash Dhull shone with the bat as his team thrashed Australia in the semi-finals of the World Cup on Wednesday (February 2).

An even-ball century by skipper Yash Dhull (110) and his 204-run partnership for the third wicket with Shaik Rasheed (94) set up India Under-19 for a 96-run victory against Australia.

India, the most successful nation in U19 Cricket World Cup history with four titles, thus reached the fourth successive final and will take on England in the summit clash. India last won the title in 2018 in the biennial event and had lost to Bangladesh in the final two years back.

A day after the second semi-final, Dhull's shot for six during India's innings has won the ICC Play of the Day award. That was some shot from the Indian captain. He took on the pacer, stepping out, making room and then slapping the ball over long on for a huge six. His double back lift made it look even more unique. It was truly one-of-a-kind stroke from the bat of Dhull. 

Watch the shot here: 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketICC U19 World Cup 2022India vs AustraliaYash Dhull
Next
Story

Virat Kohli's childhood coach slams Hardik Pandya for making 'immature' statement

Must Watch

PT10M39S

Armed assailants attack security forces' camps in Pakistan's Balochistan