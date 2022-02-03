U19 World Cup semi-final: THIS strange Yash Dhull shot for six wins Play of the Day - WATCH

India U19 captain Yash Dhull shone with the bat as his team thrashed Australia in the semi-finals of the World Cup on Wednesday (February 2).

An even-ball century by skipper Yash Dhull (110) and his 204-run partnership for the third wicket with Shaik Rasheed (94) set up India Under-19 for a 96-run victory against Australia.

India, the most successful nation in U19 Cricket World Cup history with four titles, thus reached the fourth successive final and will take on England in the summit clash. India last won the title in 2018 in the biennial event and had lost to Bangladesh in the final two years back.

A day after the second semi-final, Dhull's shot for six during India's innings has won the ICC Play of the Day award. That was some shot from the Indian captain. He took on the pacer, stepping out, making room and then slapping the ball over long on for a huge six. His double back lift made it look even more unique. It was truly one-of-a-kind stroke from the bat of Dhull.

Watch the shot here: