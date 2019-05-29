ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Full list of players across 10 teams competing for glory

London: Ten teams, eleven venues, hundreds of players and millions of passionate fans from the world over will converge over the next 48 days - all for one trophy so prestigious that it will separate the champions from the rest. With ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 all set to commence from Thursday (May 30) in England and Wales, fingers are crossed tighter than ever before as cricket's biggest teams and their superheroes compete for the biggest prize in the sport.
The ICC Cricket World Cup is held once every four years, providing teams with the opportunity to showcase their skills and stamp their dominance in cricket. Keenly followed by millions of fans, the biggest tournament in the sport makes for a spectacular extravaganza on the field, in the stands and around the world.
While Australia has won the prestigious title on five occasions, West Indies and India have won the trophy twice. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won once each while New Zealand, South Africa and host nation England continue to hunt their maiden title. Bangladesh and Afghanistan too will keep their hopes high even if not many outside their nation would back them to go all the way.
Here is the full list of teams competing in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, their players and profiles:
Afghanistan
ICC ODI Ranking: 10th
Players:
1. Gulabadin Naib
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
2. Asghar Afghan
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
3. Hamid Hassan
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
4.Hazrat Zazai
Role: Batter
Batting: Left-handed
5. Mohammad Shahzad
Role: Wicketkeeper
Batting: Right handed
Date of birth: 31 Jan 1998
6. Najibullah Zadran
Role: Batter
Batting: Left handed
Date of birth: 28 Feb 1993
7. Rahmat Shah
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of birth: 6 July 1993
8. Samiullah Shinwari
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of birth: 3Feb1987
9. Aftab Alam
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of birth: 30 November 1992
10. Dawlat Zadran
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of birth: 19 March 1983
11. Hashmatullah Shahidi
Role: Batter
Batting: left-handed
Date of birth: 4 November 1994
12. Mohammad Nabi
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of birth: 1Jan1985
13. Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of birth: 28 March 2001
14. Noor Ali Zadran
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of birth: 10 July 1998
15. Rashid Khan
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of birth: 20 September 1998
Australia
ICC ODI Ranking: 5
Players:
1. Aaron Finch
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of birth: 17 November 1986
2. Alex Carey
Role: Wicketkeeper
Batting: Left handed
Date of birth: 27 August 1991
3. Pat Cummins
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of birth: 8 May 1993
4. Nathan Lyon
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of birth: 20 November 1987
5. Glenn Maxwell
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of birth: 14 October 1998
6. Steve Smith
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of birth: 2 June 1989
7. Marcus Stoinis
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of birth: 16Aug1989
8. Adam Zampa
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of birth: 31 March 1992
9. David Warner
Role: Batter
Batting: Left handed
Date of birth: 27 October 1986
10. Mitchell Starc
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of birth: 30 January 1990
11. Kane Richardson
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of birth: 12 feb1991
12. Shaun Marsh
Role: Batter
Batting: Left handed
Date of birth: 9 July 1983
13.Usman Khawaja
Role: Batter
Batting: Left handed
Date of birth: 18 December 1986
14. Nathan Coulter-Nile
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of birth: 11 October 1987
15. Jason Behrendorff
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of birth: 20 April 1990
BANGLADESH
ICC ODI Ranking: 7th
Players:
1. Mashrafe Mortaza
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 5 October 1983
2. Liton Das
Role: Wicketkeeper
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 13 October 1994
3. Mehedi Hasan
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 25 October 1997
4. Mohammad Saifuddin
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 1 November 1996
5. Mushfiqur Rahim
Role: Wicketkeeper
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 1 September 1998
6. Rubel Hossain
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 1 January 1990
7. Shakib Al Hassan
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 24 March 1987
8. Tamim Iqbal
Role: Batter
Batting: left-handed
Date of Birth: 20 March 1989
9. Abu Jayed
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 2 August 1993
10. Mahmudullah
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 4Feb1986
11. Mohammad Mithun
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 13Febuary1990
12. Mosaddek Hossain
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 10 December 1995
13. Mustafizur Rahman
Role: Bowler
Batting: left-handed
Date of Birth: 6 September 1995
14. Sabbir Rahman
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 20 August 1991
15. Soumya Sarkar
Role: Batter
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 25 February 1993
ENGLAND
ICC ODI RANKING: 1st
Players:
1. Eoin Morgan
Role: Batter
Batting: Lefthanded
Date of Birth: 10 September 1986
2. Jofra Archer
Role: Bowler
Batting: Righthanded
Date of Birth: 1 April 1995
3. Jos Buttler
Role: Wicketkeeper
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 8 September 1990
4. Liam Dawson
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 1 March 1990
5. Adil Rashid
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth:17 February 1998
6. Jason Roy
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 21 July 1990
7. James Vince
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 14 March 1991
8. Mark Wood
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 11 January 1990
9. Moeen Ali
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 18 June 1987
10. Jonny Bairstow
Role: Wicketkeeper
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 26 September 1989
11. Tom Curran
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 12 March 1995
12. Liam Plunkett
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 6 April 1985
13. Joe Root
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 30 October 1990
14. Ben Stokes
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 4 June 1991
15. Chris Woakes
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 2 March 1989
INDIA
ICC ODI RANKING: 2nd
1. Virat Kohli
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 5 Nov 1988
2. Rohit Sharma
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 30 April 1987
3. Jasprit Bumrah
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 6 December 1993
4. Yuzvendra Chahal
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 23 July 1990
5. Shikhar Dhawan
Role: Batter
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 5 December 1985
6. MS Dhoni
Role: wicketkeeper
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 7 July 1981
7. Ravindra Jadeja
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 6 December 1988
8. Kedar Jadhav
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 26 March 1985
9. Dinesh Karthik
Role: wicketkeeper
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 1 June 1985
10. Kuldeep Yadav
Role: Bowler
Batting: left-handed
Date of Birth: 14 December 1994
11. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 5 Dec 1990
12. Mohammed Shami
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 9 March 1990
13. Hardik Pandya
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 11 October 1993
14. KL Rahul
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 18 April 1992
15. Vijay Shankar
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 26 January 1991
NEW ZEALAND
ICC ODI RANKING: 4th
1. Kane Williamson
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 8 August 1990
2. Trent Boult
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 22 July 1989
3. Lockie Ferguson
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 13 June 1991
4. Matt Henry
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 14 December 1991
5. Colin Munro
Role: Batter
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 11 March 1987
6. Henry Nicholls
Role: Batter
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 15 November 1991
7. Ish Sodhi
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 31 October 1992
8. Ross Taylor
Role: Batter
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 8 March 1984
9. Tom Blundell
Role: Wicketkeeper
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 1 September 1990
10. Colin De Grandhome
Role: All Rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 22 July 1986
11. Martin Guptill
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 30 September 1986
12. Tom Latham
Role: Wicketkeeper
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 2 April 1992
13. Jimmy Neesham
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 17 September 1990
14. Mitchell Santhner
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 5Feburay 1992
15. TIM Southee
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 11 December
Pakistan
ICC ODI RANKING: 6th
1. Sarfaraz Ahmed
Role: Wicketkeeper
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 22 May 1987
2. Babar Azam
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 15 October 1994
3. Haris Sohail
Role: Batter
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 9 Janaury1989
4. Imad Wasim
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 18 December 1988
5. Mohammad Amir
Role: Bowler
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 13 April 1992
6. Mohammad Hasnain
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 5 April 2000
7. Shaheen Afridi
Role: Bowler
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 6 April 2000
8. Wahab Riaz
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 28 June 1985
9. Asif Ali
Role: Batter
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 13 April 1989
10.Fakhar Zaman
Role: Batter
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 10 April 1998
11. Hassan Ali
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 7Febuary 1994
12. Imam-Ul-Haq
Role: Batter
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 22 December 1995
13. Mohammad Hafeez
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 17 October 1980
14. Shadab Khan
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 4 October 1998
15. Shoaib Malik
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 1 Febuary1982
SOUTH AFRICA
ICC ODI RANKING: 3rd
1. Faf Du Plessis
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 13 July 1984
2. Quinton De Kock
Role: Wicketkeeper
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 17 December 1992
3. Imran Tahir
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 27 March 1979
4. David Miller
Role: Batter
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 10 June 1989
5.Lungi Ngidi
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 29 March 1996
6. Dwaine Pretorius
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 29 March 1999
7. Tabraiz Shamsi
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 18Febuary 1990
8. Rassie Van Der Dussen
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 7Febuary 1989
9. Hashim Amla
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 31 March 1983
10. JP Duminy
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 14 April 1994
11. Aiden Markram
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 4 October 1994
12. Chris Morris
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 30 April 1987
13. Andile Phehlukwayo
Role: Bowler
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 3 March 1996
14. Kagiso Rabada
Role: Bowler
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 25 May 1995
15. Dale Steyn
Role: Bowler
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 27 June 1983
SRI LANKA
ICC ODI RANKING: 9th
1. Dimuth Karunaratne
Role: Batter
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 24 April 1988
2. Nuwan Pradeep
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 19 October 1986
3. Suranga Lakmal
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 10 March 1987
4. Angelo Mathews
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 2 June 1987
5. Jeevan Mendis
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 15Jan 1983
6. Thisara Perera
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 3 April 1989
7. Lahiru Thirimanne
Role: Batter
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 7 September 1989
8. Jeffrey Vandersay
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 5 February 1990
9.Dhananjaya De Silva
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 6 September 1991
10. Avishka Fernando
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 5 April 1998
11. Lasith Malinga
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 28 August 1983
12. Kusal Mendis
Role: Wicketkeeper
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 2Febuary 1995
13. Kusal Perera
Role: Wicketkeeper
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 17 August 1990
14. Milinda Siriwardana
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 4 December 1985
15. Iuru Udana
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 17Febuary 1988
WEST INDIES
ICC ODI RANKING: 8th
1. Jason Holder
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 5 November 1991
2. Carlos Brathwaite
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 18 July 1988
3. Sheldon Cottrell
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 19 August 1989
4. Chris Gayle
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 21 September 1979
5. Shai Hope
Role: Wicketkeeper
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 10 November 1993
6. Ashley Nurse
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 22 December 1988
7. Kemar Roach
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 30 June 1988
8. Oshane Thomas
Role: Bowler
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 18 February 1997
9. Fabian Allen
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 7 May 1995
10. Darren Bravo
Role: Batter
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 6 February 1989
11. Shannon Gabriel
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 28 April 1988
12. Shimron Hetmyer
Role: Batter
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 26 December 1996
13. Evin Lewis
Role: Batter
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 27 December 1991
14. Nicholas Pooran
Role: Wicketkeeper
Batting: Left handed
Date of Birth: 2 October 1995
15.Andre Russell
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 29 April 1988