ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Full list of players across 10 teams competing for glory

London: Ten teams, eleven venues, hundreds of players and millions of passionate fans from the world over will converge over the next 48 days - all for one trophy so prestigious that it will separate the champions from the rest. With ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 all set to commence from Thursday (May 30) in England and Wales, fingers are crossed tighter than ever before as cricket's biggest teams and their superheroes compete for the biggest prize in the sport.

The ICC Cricket World Cup is held once every four years, providing teams with the opportunity to showcase their skills and stamp their dominance in cricket. Keenly followed by millions of fans, the biggest tournament in the sport makes for a spectacular extravaganza on the field, in the stands and around the world.

While Australia has won the prestigious title on five occasions, West Indies and India have won the trophy twice. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won once each while New Zealand, South Africa and host nation England continue to hunt their maiden title. Bangladesh and Afghanistan too will keep their hopes high even if not many outside their nation would back them to go all the way.

Here is the full list of teams competing in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, their players and profiles:

Afghanistan

ICC ODI Ranking: 10th

Players:

1. Gulabadin Naib

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

2. Asghar Afghan

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

3. Hamid Hassan

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

4.Hazrat Zazai

Role: Batter

Batting: Left-handed

5. Mohammad Shahzad

Role: Wicketkeeper

Batting: Right handed

Date of birth: 31 Jan 1998

6. Najibullah Zadran

Role: Batter

Batting: Left handed

Date of birth: 28 Feb 1993

7. Rahmat Shah

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of birth: 6 July 1993

8. Samiullah Shinwari

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of birth: 3Feb1987

9. Aftab Alam

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of birth: 30 November 1992

10. Dawlat Zadran

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of birth: 19 March 1983

11. Hashmatullah Shahidi

Role: Batter

Batting: left-handed

Date of birth: 4 November 1994

12. Mohammad Nabi

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of birth: 1Jan1985

13. Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of birth: 28 March 2001

14. Noor Ali Zadran

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of birth: 10 July 1998

15. Rashid Khan

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of birth: 20 September 1998

Australia

ICC ODI Ranking: 5

Players:

1. Aaron Finch

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of birth: 17 November 1986



2. Alex Carey

Role: Wicketkeeper

Batting: Left handed

Date of birth: 27 August 1991



3. Pat Cummins

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of birth: 8 May 1993

4. Nathan Lyon

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of birth: 20 November 1987

5. Glenn Maxwell

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of birth: 14 October 1998

6. Steve Smith

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of birth: 2 June 1989

7. Marcus Stoinis

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of birth: 16Aug1989

8. Adam Zampa

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of birth: 31 March 1992



9. David Warner

Role: Batter

Batting: Left handed

Date of birth: 27 October 1986

10. Mitchell Starc

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of birth: 30 January 1990

11. Kane Richardson

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of birth: 12 feb1991

12. Shaun Marsh

Role: Batter

Batting: Left handed

Date of birth: 9 July 1983

13.Usman Khawaja

Role: Batter

Batting: Left handed

Date of birth: 18 December 1986

14. Nathan Coulter-Nile

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of birth: 11 October 1987

15. Jason Behrendorff

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of birth: 20 April 1990

BANGLADESH

ICC ODI Ranking: 7th

Players:

1. Mashrafe Mortaza

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 5 October 1983

2. Liton Das

Role: Wicketkeeper

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 13 October 1994

3. Mehedi Hasan

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 25 October 1997

4. Mohammad Saifuddin

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 1 November 1996

5. Mushfiqur Rahim

Role: Wicketkeeper

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 1 September 1998

6. Rubel Hossain

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 1 January 1990

7. Shakib Al Hassan

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 24 March 1987

8. Tamim Iqbal

Role: Batter

Batting: left-handed

Date of Birth: 20 March 1989

9. Abu Jayed

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 2 August 1993

10. Mahmudullah

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 4Feb1986

11. Mohammad Mithun

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 13Febuary1990

12. Mosaddek Hossain

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 10 December 1995

13. Mustafizur Rahman

Role: Bowler

Batting: left-handed

Date of Birth: 6 September 1995

14. Sabbir Rahman

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 20 August 1991

15. Soumya Sarkar

Role: Batter

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 25 February 1993

ENGLAND

ICC ODI RANKING: 1st

Players:

1. Eoin Morgan

Role: Batter

Batting: Lefthanded

Date of Birth: 10 September 1986

2. Jofra Archer

Role: Bowler

Batting: Righthanded

Date of Birth: 1 April 1995

3. Jos Buttler

Role: Wicketkeeper

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 8 September 1990

4. Liam Dawson

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 1 March 1990

5. Adil Rashid

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth:17 February 1998

6. Jason Roy

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 21 July 1990

7. James Vince

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 14 March 1991

8. Mark Wood

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 11 January 1990

9. Moeen Ali

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 18 June 1987

10. Jonny Bairstow

Role: Wicketkeeper

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 26 September 1989

11. Tom Curran

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 12 March 1995

12. Liam Plunkett

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 6 April 1985

13. Joe Root

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 30 October 1990

14. Ben Stokes

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 4 June 1991

15. Chris Woakes

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 2 March 1989

INDIA

ICC ODI RANKING: 2nd

1. Virat Kohli

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 5 Nov 1988

2. Rohit Sharma

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 30 April 1987

3. Jasprit Bumrah

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 6 December 1993

4. Yuzvendra Chahal

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 23 July 1990

5. Shikhar Dhawan

Role: Batter

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 5 December 1985

6. MS Dhoni

Role: wicketkeeper

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 7 July 1981

7. Ravindra Jadeja

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 6 December 1988



8. Kedar Jadhav

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 26 March 1985

9. Dinesh Karthik

Role: wicketkeeper

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 1 June 1985

10. Kuldeep Yadav

Role: Bowler

Batting: left-handed

Date of Birth: 14 December 1994

11. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 5 Dec 1990

12. Mohammed Shami

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 9 March 1990

13. Hardik Pandya

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 11 October 1993

14. KL Rahul

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 18 April 1992

15. Vijay Shankar

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 26 January 1991

NEW ZEALAND

ICC ODI RANKING: 4th

1. Kane Williamson

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 8 August 1990

2. Trent Boult

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 22 July 1989

3. Lockie Ferguson

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 13 June 1991

4. Matt Henry

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 14 December 1991

5. Colin Munro

Role: Batter

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 11 March 1987



6. Henry Nicholls

Role: Batter

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 15 November 1991

7. Ish Sodhi

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 31 October 1992

8. Ross Taylor

Role: Batter

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 8 March 1984

9. Tom Blundell

Role: Wicketkeeper

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 1 September 1990

10. Colin De Grandhome

Role: All Rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 22 July 1986

11. Martin Guptill

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 30 September 1986

12. Tom Latham

Role: Wicketkeeper

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 2 April 1992



13. Jimmy Neesham

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 17 September 1990



14. Mitchell Santhner

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 5Feburay 1992



15. TIM Southee

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 11 December

Pakistan

ICC ODI RANKING: 6th

1. Sarfaraz Ahmed

Role: Wicketkeeper

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 22 May 1987

2. Babar Azam

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 15 October 1994



3. Haris Sohail

Role: Batter

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 9 Janaury1989



4. Imad Wasim

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 18 December 1988



5. Mohammad Amir

Role: Bowler

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 13 April 1992

6. Mohammad Hasnain

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 5 April 2000

7. Shaheen Afridi

Role: Bowler

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 6 April 2000

8. Wahab Riaz

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 28 June 1985

9. Asif Ali

Role: Batter

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 13 April 1989



10.Fakhar Zaman

Role: Batter

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 10 April 1998

11. Hassan Ali

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 7Febuary 1994

12. Imam-Ul-Haq

Role: Batter

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 22 December 1995

13. Mohammad Hafeez

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 17 October 1980



14. Shadab Khan

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 4 October 1998

15. Shoaib Malik

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 1 Febuary1982

SOUTH AFRICA

ICC ODI RANKING: 3rd

1. Faf Du Plessis

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 13 July 1984

2. Quinton De Kock

Role: Wicketkeeper

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 17 December 1992

3. Imran Tahir

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 27 March 1979

4. David Miller

Role: Batter

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 10 June 1989

5.Lungi Ngidi

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 29 March 1996



6. Dwaine Pretorius

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 29 March 1999

7. Tabraiz Shamsi

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 18Febuary 1990

8. Rassie Van Der Dussen

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 7Febuary 1989

9. Hashim Amla

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 31 March 1983



10. JP Duminy

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 14 April 1994

11. Aiden Markram

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 4 October 1994

12. Chris Morris

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 30 April 1987

13. Andile Phehlukwayo

Role: Bowler

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 3 March 1996

14. Kagiso Rabada

Role: Bowler

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 25 May 1995

15. Dale Steyn

Role: Bowler

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 27 June 1983

SRI LANKA

ICC ODI RANKING: 9th

1. Dimuth Karunaratne

Role: Batter

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 24 April 1988

2. Nuwan Pradeep

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 19 October 1986

3. Suranga Lakmal

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 10 March 1987

4. Angelo Mathews

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 2 June 1987

5. Jeevan Mendis

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 15Jan 1983

6. Thisara Perera

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 3 April 1989

7. Lahiru Thirimanne

Role: Batter

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 7 September 1989

8. Jeffrey Vandersay

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 5 February 1990

9.Dhananjaya De Silva

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 6 September 1991



10. Avishka Fernando

Role: Batter

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 5 April 1998

11. Lasith Malinga

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 28 August 1983

12. Kusal Mendis

Role: Wicketkeeper

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 2Febuary 1995

13. Kusal Perera

Role: Wicketkeeper

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 17 August 1990

14. Milinda Siriwardana

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 4 December 1985

15. Iuru Udana

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 17Febuary 1988

WEST INDIES

ICC ODI RANKING: 8th

1. Jason Holder

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 5 November 1991

2. Carlos Brathwaite

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 18 July 1988

3. Sheldon Cottrell

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 19 August 1989

4. Chris Gayle

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 21 September 1979

5. Shai Hope

Role: Wicketkeeper

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 10 November 1993

6. Ashley Nurse

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 22 December 1988

7. Kemar Roach

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 30 June 1988

8. Oshane Thomas

Role: Bowler

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 18 February 1997

9. Fabian Allen

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 7 May 1995



10. Darren Bravo

Role: Batter

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 6 February 1989



11. Shannon Gabriel

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 28 April 1988



12. Shimron Hetmyer

Role: Batter

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 26 December 1996

13. Evin Lewis

Role: Batter

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 27 December 1991

14. Nicholas Pooran

Role: Wicketkeeper

Batting: Left handed

Date of Birth: 2 October 1995

15.Andre Russell

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right handed

Date of Birth: 29 April 1988