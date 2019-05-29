close

Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Full list of players across 10 teams competing for glory

Complete details of all the competing players across ten teams in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Photo courtesy: ICC

London: Ten teams, eleven venues, hundreds of players and millions of passionate fans from the world over will converge over the next 48 days - all for one trophy so prestigious that it will separate the champions from the rest. With ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 all set to commence from Thursday (May 30) in England and Wales, fingers are crossed tighter than ever before as cricket's biggest teams and their superheroes compete for the biggest prize in the sport.

The ICC Cricket World Cup is held once every four years, providing teams with the opportunity to showcase their skills and stamp their dominance in cricket. Keenly followed by millions of fans, the biggest tournament in the sport makes for a spectacular extravaganza on the field, in the stands and around the world.

While Australia has won the prestigious title on five occasions, West Indies and India have won the trophy twice. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won once each while New Zealand, South Africa and host nation England continue to hunt their maiden title. Bangladesh and Afghanistan too will keep their hopes high even if not many outside their nation would back them to go all the way.

Here is the full list of teams competing in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, their players and profiles:

Afghanistan

ICC ODI Ranking: 10th

Players:

1. Gulabadin Naib
    Role: Bowler 
     Batting: Right handed

2. Asghar Afghan
    Role: Batter
    Batting: Right handed

3. Hamid Hassan
    Role: Bowler 
     Batting: Right handed

4.Hazrat Zazai
    Role: Batter
    Batting: Left-handed

5. Mohammad Shahzad
    Role: Wicketkeeper
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of birth: 31 Jan 1998

6. Najibullah Zadran
    Role: Batter
    Batting: Left handed
    Date of birth: 28 Feb 1993

7.  Rahmat Shah
     Role: All-rounder
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of birth: 6 July 1993

8. Samiullah Shinwari

    Role: All-rounder
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of birth: 3Feb1987

9. Aftab Alam
     Role: Bowler 
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of birth: 30 November 1992

10. Dawlat Zadran
      Role: Bowler 
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of birth: 19 March 1983

11. Hashmatullah Shahidi
     Role: Batter
    Batting: left-handed
    Date of birth: 4 November 1994

12. Mohammad Nabi
      Role: All-rounder
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of birth: 1Jan1985

13. Mujeeb Ur Rahman
      Role: Bowler 
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of birth: 28 March 2001

14. Noor Ali Zadran
      Role: Batter
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of birth: 10 July 1998

15. Rashid Khan
     Role: Bowler 
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of birth: 20 September 1998

Australia

ICC ODI Ranking: 5

Players:

1. Aaron Finch
    Role: Batter
    Batting: Right handed
    Date of birth: 17 November 1986
    
2. Alex Carey
    Role: Wicketkeeper
    Batting: Left handed
    Date of birth: 27 August 1991
    
3. Pat Cummins
    Role: Bowler
    Batting: Right handed
     Date of birth: 8 May 1993

4. Nathan Lyon
    Role: Bowler
    Batting: Right handed
     Date of birth: 20 November 1987

5. Glenn Maxwell
    Role: All-rounder
    Batting: Right handed
    Date of birth: 14 October 1998

6. Steve Smith
    Role: Batter
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of birth: 2 June 1989

7. Marcus Stoinis
    Role: Batter
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of birth: 16Aug1989

8. Adam Zampa
    Role: Bowler
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of birth: 31 March 1992
   
9. David Warner
     Role: Batter
     Batting: Left handed
     Date of birth: 27 October 1986

10. Mitchell Starc
      Role: Bowler
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of birth: 30 January 1990

11. Kane Richardson
      Role: Bowler
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of birth: 12 feb1991

12. Shaun Marsh
     Role: Batter
     Batting: Left handed
     Date of birth: 9 July 1983

13.Usman Khawaja
     Role: Batter
     Batting: Left handed
     Date of birth: 18 December 1986

14. Nathan Coulter-Nile
      Role: Bowler
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of birth: 11 October 1987

15. Jason Behrendorff
     Role: Bowler
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of birth: 20 April 1990

BANGLADESH

ICC ODI Ranking: 7th

Players:

1. Mashrafe Mortaza
    Role: Bowler
    Batting: Right handed
     Date of Birth: 5 October 1983   

2. Liton Das
    Role: Wicketkeeper
    Batting: Right handed
     Date of Birth: 13 October 1994

3. Mehedi Hasan
    Role: All-rounder
    Batting: Right handed
     Date of Birth: 25 October 1997

4. Mohammad Saifuddin
     Role: All-rounder
    Batting: Right handed
     Date of Birth: 1 November 1996

5. Mushfiqur Rahim
     Role: Wicketkeeper
    Batting: Right handed
     Date of Birth: 1 September 1998

6. Rubel Hossain
     Role: Bowler
    Batting: Right handed
     Date of Birth: 1 January 1990

7. Shakib Al Hassan
      Role: All-rounder
    Batting: Right handed
     Date of Birth: 24 March 1987

8. Tamim Iqbal
     Role: Batter
    Batting: left-handed
     Date of Birth: 20 March 1989

9. Abu Jayed
    Role: Bowler
    Batting: Right handed
     Date of Birth: 2 August 1993

10. Mahmudullah
    Role: All-rounder
    Batting: Right handed
     Date of Birth: 4Feb1986

11. Mohammad Mithun
     Role: Batter
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of Birth: 13Febuary1990

12. Mosaddek Hossain
     Role: Batter
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of Birth: 10 December 1995

13. Mustafizur Rahman
     Role: Bowler
     Batting: left-handed
     Date of Birth: 6 September 1995

14. Sabbir Rahman
     Role: Batter
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of Birth: 20 August 1991

15. Soumya Sarkar
     Role: Batter
     Batting: Left handed
     Date of Birth: 25 February 1993

ENGLAND

ICC ODI RANKING: 1st

Players:

1. Eoin Morgan
    Role: Batter
    Batting: Lefthanded
    Date of Birth: 10 September 1986

2. Jofra Archer
    Role: Bowler
    Batting: Righthanded
    Date of Birth: 1 April 1995

3. Jos Buttler
    Role: Wicketkeeper
    Batting:  Right handed
    Date of Birth: 8 September 1990

4. Liam Dawson
    Role: Bowler
    Batting: Right handed
    Date of Birth: 1 March 1990

5. Adil Rashid
    Role: Bowler
    Batting: Right handed
    Date of Birth:17 February 1998

6. Jason Roy
    Role: Batter
    Batting: Right handed
    Date of Birth: 21 July 1990

7. James Vince
    Role: Batter
    Batting: Right handed
    Date of Birth: 14 March 1991

8. Mark Wood
    Role: Bowler
    Batting: Right handed
    Date of Birth: 11 January 1990

9. Moeen Ali
    Role: All-rounder
    Batting: Left handed
    Date of Birth: 18 June 1987

10. Jonny Bairstow
     Role: Wicketkeeper
    Batting: Right handed
    Date of Birth: 26 September 1989

11. Tom Curran
     Role: Bowler
    Batting: Right handed
    Date of Birth: 12 March 1995

12. Liam Plunkett
    Role: Bowler
    Batting: Right handed
    Date of Birth: 6 April 1985

13. Joe Root
     Role: Batter
    Batting: Right handed
    Date of Birth: 30 October 1990

14. Ben Stokes
     Role: All-rounder
    Batting: Left handed
    Date of Birth: 4 June 1991

15. Chris Woakes
    Role: Bowler
    Batting: Right handed
    Date of Birth: 2 March 1989

INDIA

ICC ODI RANKING: 2nd

1. Virat Kohli
     Role: Batter
     Batting: Right handed
      Date of Birth: 5 Nov 1988

2. Rohit Sharma
    Role: Batter
     Batting: Right handed
      Date of Birth: 30 April 1987

3.     Jasprit Bumrah
      Role: Bowler
     Batting: Right handed
      Date of Birth: 6 December 1993

4. Yuzvendra Chahal
    Role: Bowler
     Batting: Right handed
      Date of Birth: 23 July 1990

5. Shikhar Dhawan
    Role: Batter
     Batting: Left handed
      Date of Birth: 5 December 1985

6. MS Dhoni
Role: wicketkeeper
     Batting: Right handed
      Date of Birth: 7 July 1981

7. Ravindra Jadeja
Role: All-rounder
     Batting: Left handed
      Date of Birth: 6 December 1988
    
8. Kedar Jadhav
Role: Bowler
     Batting: Right handed
      Date of Birth: 26 March 1985

9. Dinesh Karthik
Role: wicketkeeper
     Batting: Right handed
      Date of Birth: 1 June 1985

10. Kuldeep Yadav
Role: Bowler
     Batting: left-handed
      Date of Birth: 14 December 1994

11. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Role: Bowler
     Batting: Right handed
      Date of Birth: 5 Dec 1990

12. Mohammed Shami
Role: Bowler
     Batting: Right handed
      Date of Birth: 9 March 1990

13. Hardik Pandya
Role: All-rounder
     Batting: Right handed
      Date of Birth: 11 October 1993

14. KL  Rahul
Role: Batter
     Batting: Right handed
      Date of Birth: 18 April 1992

15. Vijay Shankar
Role: Batter
     Batting: Right handed
      Date of Birth: 26 January 1991

NEW ZEALAND

ICC ODI RANKING: 4th

1. Kane Williamson
Role: Batter
Batting: Right handed
Date of Birth: 8 August 1990

2. Trent Boult
  Role: Bowler
  Batting: Right handed
  Date of Birth: 22 July 1989

3. Lockie Ferguson
    Role: Bowler
    Batting: Right handed
    Date of Birth: 13 June 1991

4. Matt Henry
     Role: Bowler
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of Birth: 14 December 1991

5. Colin Munro
     Role: Batter
     Batting: Left handed
     Date of Birth: 11 March 1987
    
6. Henry Nicholls
     Role: Batter
     Batting: Left handed
     Date of Birth: 15 November 1991

7.  Ish Sodhi
     Role: Bowler
     Batting: Right handed
     Date of Birth: 31 October 1992  

8. Ross Taylor
     Role: Batter
    Batting: Left handed
    Date of Birth: 8 March 1984

9.  Tom Blundell
      Role: Wicketkeeper
      Batting: Right handed
      Date of Birth: 1 September 1990

10. Colin De Grandhome
    Role: All Rounder
    Batting: Right handed
    Date of Birth: 22 July 1986

11. Martin Guptill
   Role: Batter
  Batting: Right handed
  Date of Birth: 30 September 1986

12. Tom Latham
    Role: Wicketkeeper
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 2 April 1992
  
13. Jimmy Neesham
    Role: All-rounder
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 17 September 1990
   
14. Mitchell Santhner
    Role: All-rounder
   Batting: Left handed
  Date of Birth: 5Feburay 1992
 
15. TIM Southee
     Role: Bowler
    Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 11 December

Pakistan

ICC ODI RANKING: 6th

1. Sarfaraz Ahmed
   Role: Wicketkeeper
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 22 May 1987   

2. Babar Azam
    Role: Batter
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 15 October 1994
   
3. Haris Sohail
    Role: Batter
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 9 Janaury1989
   
4. Imad Wasim
    Role: All-rounder
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 18 December 1988
  
5. Mohammad Amir
    Role: Bowler
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 13 April 1992

6. Mohammad Hasnain
    Role: Bowler
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 5 April 2000

7. Shaheen Afridi
    Role: Bowler
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 6 April 2000

8. Wahab Riaz
   Role: Bowler
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 28 June 1985

9. Asif Ali
    Role: Batter
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 13 April 1989
 
10.Fakhar Zaman
    Role: Batter
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 10 April 1998

11. Hassan Ali
   Role: Bowler
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 7Febuary 1994

12. Imam-Ul-Haq
    Role: Batter
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 22 December 1995

13. Mohammad Hafeez
   Role: All-rounder
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 17 October 1980
 
14. Shadab Khan
   Role: All-rounder
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 4 October 1998

15. Shoaib Malik
   Role: Batter
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 1 Febuary1982

SOUTH AFRICA

ICC ODI RANKING: 3rd

1. Faf Du Plessis
   Role: Batter
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 13 July 1984

2. Quinton De Kock
    Role: Wicketkeeper
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 17 December 1992

3. Imran Tahir
    Role: Bowler
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 27 March 1979

4. David Miller
    Role: Batter
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 10 June 1989

5.Lungi Ngidi
    Role: Bowler
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 29 March 1996
 
6. Dwaine Pretorius
    Role: Bowler
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 29 March 1999

7. Tabraiz Shamsi
    Role: Bowler
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 18Febuary 1990

8. Rassie Van Der Dussen
   Role: Batter
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 7Febuary 1989

9. Hashim Amla
    Role: Batter
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 31 March 1983
 
10. JP Duminy
    Role: All-rounder
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 14 April 1994

11. Aiden Markram
   Role: Batter
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 4 October 1994

12. Chris Morris
    Role: All-rounder
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 30 April 1987

13.  Andile Phehlukwayo
   Role: Bowler
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 3 March 1996

14. Kagiso Rabada
   Role: Bowler
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 25 May 1995

15.  Dale Steyn
   Role: Bowler
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 27 June 1983

SRI LANKA

ICC ODI RANKING: 9th

1. Dimuth Karunaratne
   Role: Batter
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 24 April 1988

2. Nuwan Pradeep
    Role: Bowler
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 19 October 1986

3. Suranga Lakmal
    Role: Bowler
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 10 March 1987

4. Angelo Mathews
    Role: All-rounder
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 2 June 1987

5. Jeevan Mendis
    Role: All-rounder
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 15Jan 1983

6. Thisara Perera  
    Role: All-rounder
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 3 April 1989

7. Lahiru Thirimanne
    Role: Batter
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 7 September 1989

8. Jeffrey Vandersay
   Role: Bowler
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth:  5 February 1990

9.Dhananjaya De Silva  
    Role: All-rounder
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 6 September 1991
 
10. Avishka Fernando
    Role: Batter
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 5 April 1998

11. Lasith Malinga
   Role: Bowler
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 28 August 1983

12. Kusal Mendis
    Role: Wicketkeeper
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 2Febuary 1995

13. Kusal Perera
   Role: Wicketkeeper
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 17 August 1990

14.  Milinda Siriwardana
   Role: All-rounder
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 4 December 1985

15.  Iuru Udana
   Role: All-rounder
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 17Febuary 1988

WEST INDIES

ICC ODI RANKING: 8th

1. Jason Holder
   Role: All-rounder
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 5 November 1991

2. Carlos Brathwaite
    Role: All-rounder
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 18 July 1988

3. Sheldon Cottrell
    Role: Bowler
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 19 August 1989

4. Chris Gayle
    Role: All-rounder
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 21 September 1979

5. Shai Hope
    Role: Wicketkeeper
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 10 November 1993

6. Ashley Nurse
    Role: Bowler
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 22 December 1988

7. Kemar Roach
    Role: Bowler
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 30 June 1988

8.  Oshane Thomas
   Role: Bowler
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth:  18 February 1997

9. Fabian Allen    
    Role: Bowler
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 7 May 1995
 
10. Darren Bravo
    Role: Batter
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 6 February 1989
  
11.  Shannon Gabriel
   Role: Bowler
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 28 April 1988
   
12.  Shimron Hetmyer
    Role: Batter
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 26 December 1996

13.  Evin Lewis
   Role: Batter
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 27 December 1991

14.  Nicholas Pooran
   Role: Wicketkeeper
   Batting: Left handed
   Date of Birth: 2 October 1995

15.Andre Russell  
   Role: All-rounder
   Batting: Right handed
   Date of Birth: 29 April 1988

