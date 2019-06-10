South Africa vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2019: Live Updates

West Indies won the toss and opted to field first in their third fixture of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash at the Ageas Bowl in Hampshire on Monday.

Here are the live and latest updates from the match:

# The two sides have walked down the crease for their national anthems.

# Lineups:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (capt), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (capt), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

# Both sides have made two changes in their Playing XI. While South Africa have roped in Aiden Markram and Beuran Hendricks, Darren Bravo and Kemar Roach have been brought in by the West Indies in place of Evin Lewis and Andre Russell, respectively.

# Toss! Jason Holder wins and he decides to field against Proteas.

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

# West Indies defeated Pakistan in their opening match before giving a tough fight to the Australians.

# South Africa have lost to England, Bangladesh and India.

A powerhouse in international cricket, South Africa have been unable to fire in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 so far. With three successive defeats in the tournament so far, the team looks rickety, haggard and almost on the cusp of an unceremonious exit. West Indies, on the other hand, have shown a lot of spirit and banked on pace and power-hitting to intimidate rivals. Not every result has gone their way so far but the team has established itself as a force to reckon with.

The two teams are set to clash at Southampton where the track has so far favoured pace bowlers. The South Africans were troubled here by the Indian pace battery in their last match and relief may not be in sight with the likes of Jason Holder, Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell in ominous form currently. What could work favour of the Proteas is that a number of their batsmen have a solid reputation and can explode at a moment's notice.

The conditions are dry and it is expected to be a riveting contest.