ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Danish Kaneria Slams Pakistan Cricket Board For Complaining To ICC About Ahmedabad Crowd

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who on Tuesday had complained to the International Cricket Council (ICC) raising multiple issues against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). One of PCB’s major concerns has been treatment that the Pakistan cricket team received from the crowd in Ahmedabad during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium last week.

Kaneria, who is one of the rare Hindus to play for the Pakistan team, questioned PCB on social media platform ‘X’. “Who asked Pakistani journalist Zainab Abbas to comment against India and Hindus? Who asked Mickey Arthur to call ICC event as BCCI event? Who asked Rizwan to perform Namaz in playground? Don’t find faults in others!” Kaneria tweeted.

Who asked Pakistani journalist Zainab Abbas to comment against India and Hindus?



Who asked Mickey Arthur to call ICC event as BCCI event?



Who asked Rizwan to perform Namaz in playground?



Don't find faults in others! https://t.co/zpK7F7zjB7 — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) October 17, 2023

The PCB have raised multiple issues to the ICC on Tuesday. “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023,” a PCB statement read.

“The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023,” the statement added.

Following the conclusion of the match, Mickey Arthur, the team director for Pakistan, voiced his dissatisfaction with the insufficient backing his team received in the world's most expansive stadium. In response, three days post-match, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has resolved to address this issue by submitting a complaint to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Furthermore, the PCB has registered an additional formal grievance concerning the postponed visa issuance for Pakistani journalists and the lack of a clear visa policy for fans.

“It didn’t seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event. I didn’t hear ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ coming through the microphones too often tonight. So yes, that does play a role, but I’m not going to use that as an excuse because for us it was about living the moment, it was about the next ball and it was about how we were going to combat the Indian, the Indian players tonight,” Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur said after the match against Team India last Saturday.