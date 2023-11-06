ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Entire Sri Lanka Cricket Board Sacked After Team’s 302-Run Loss To India

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board was on Monday sacked by the government in the aftermath of the national team’s heavy defeat to hosts India in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The action followed a public outcry and calls by Ranasinghe to Shammi Silva-led SLC to resign after Sri Lanka’s 302-run to India in Mumbai on November 2.

Since the defeat, several demonstrations were organised opposite the SLC premises, demanding the resignation of the Silva administration. The riot police was placed to protect the building.

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe appointed an interim seven-member committee headed by former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga. A release from the Ministry of Sports said the committee has been appointed by Ranasinghe under the powers of Sports Law No. 25 of 1973.

The committee also has three retired judges, two of them female, and former SLC chair Upali Dharmadasa. This marked the return of Ranatunga, who also headed a similar interim committee in 2008, at the helm of affairs of Sri Lankan cricket.

Sri Lanka Cricket Board Suspended: Sri Lanka Sports Minister has appointed an Interim Committee for SLC with 1996 World Cup winning Captain Arjuna Ranatunga as Chairman with effect from today pic.twitter.com/iyGH1IOTKw — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) November 6, 2023

Ranatunga, who headed the National Sports Council appointed by Ranasinghe, has been questioning the Silva administration. Silva was elected as SLC chief in May for his third successive term which was to run until 2025.

Stand-in skipper Kusal Mendis revealed that he was ‘sad’ after the team’s embarrassing loss to Team India after getting bowled out for 55 in reply to India’s 357 for 8 in Mumbai. “When we actually talk about the previous match, I feel very sad about it. And that’s why it’s hard for us to stay thinking about that previous match. we still have two more matches in this tournament. We’ve identified our shortcomings as a team, and now our focus is on the upcoming matches,” Mendis said in the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

“We want to forget about that match as soon as possible. But it is not a match that can be easily forgotten. We should always try to prepare ourselves for the next two matches without thinking about that match. Must win both upcoming matches. As the leader of the team, we have talked about what needs to be done for that. We have talked about where we went wrong. We want to play well in the upcoming matches,” he added.

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in their 8th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

(with PTI inputs)