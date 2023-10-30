ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah And Mohammad Shami’s Opening Spell Was Crucial, Says Team India Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey

Lucknow: Such is the class and skill of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah that India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey doesn’t need to discuss anything technical with them. Their talk is all tactical. Shami and Bumrah produced a sizzling spell of fast bowling to set a 100-run victory over England here on Sunday, India's sixth in a row.

There was bit of help in the air and off the pitch but it was a sight to see the wily duo getting the best out of the surface under lights. Shami’s 10 ball burst against Ben Stokes was a sight to behold with the champion England all-rounder having no answer to the Indian pacer's relentless pursuit.

Both Bumrah and Shami are at the top of their game and they don't need to be told anything on the technical front, said Mhambrey. Having missed the first four games due to the team combination, Shami has made himself undroppable with his performances against New Zealand and England.

“When you have such kind of skills-set in the team, what Shami and others bring, you really don’t need to have a discussion over it. These guys have played enough cricket and understand what is needed by the team. I wish I could say this that we had a team discussion and planned for this. The quality of the bowlers we have in the team, the experience they bring to the table, it makes my job easier.

Loved bowling in Lucknow _

What a team performance _

We move to Mumbai next __#TeamIndia | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/zq93TJ1c8U — ________ _____ (@MdShami11) October 29, 2023

“It is all about man-management at this level. They have played enough cricket; they understand bowling inside out. I don't explain much about the technical bit but only about the tactical bit. The bottom-line is about execution. The credit goes to them,” said the former India pacer after the win on Sunday.

Talking about the magical opening spells from Bumrah and Shami that reduced England to 39 for four in chase of 230, Mhambrey said wickets were the need of the hour at that time and the duo provided them. “That opening spell of Bumrah and Shami was very critical in terms of the game, we were placed, defending a small target.

“The wicket had got flatter in the power-play. The way they bowled and picked those wickets laid the foundation for us. From there, we built on it,” said Mhambrey, who felt India were 30-40 runs short of a par score.

It was the first time India batted first in the tournament. The batters got the opportunity to set a target but majority of them, barring Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, got out trying to accelerate on a two-paced surface.

The bowling coach said there are areas where the team can improve going into the remaining three league games. “Everyone got an opportunity here to bat, which was important. With the way Virat, Rohit and Shubman have been playing, the middle-order didn't get the opportunity to bat, though KL Rahul did get the opportunity in Chennai. So, it was important for all to get an opportunity and this was one such game.

“But the conditions were very difficult to bat upon – it was not coming well on to the bat and turned a bit. Despite that, they played well and we will analyse this as a team when we sit together. I feel that there are some areas which need improvement.”

'Update on Hardik Pandya in couple of days'

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed the last two games due to ankle injury he suffered against Bangladesh. He continues to recover from that blow and should be available for selection before the semifinals. Mhambrey did not give much on Hardik’s much awaited comeback.

“The medical team is looking at that and are very much in touch with Hardik and the NCA as well. We’re hoping to get an update in a couple of days.”