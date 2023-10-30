WATCH: Mohammad Shami Sets Up Ben Stokes Beautifully Before Dismissing Him, Fans Compare Him To Glenn McGrath In India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Win Over England

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami once again displayed his class and repertoire as he claimed 4/22 in India’s massive 100-run win over defending champions England in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. Shami set up talismanic England all-rounder Ben Stokes beautifully after Jasprit Bumrah had sent back Dawid Malan and Joe Root off successive deliveries.

Shami pegged away on a consistent line outside the off-stump against Stokes and didn’t let the Englishman get off the mark in the 9 deliveries he faced before dismissing him off the 10th delivery with a delivery which nipped back and crashed into his stumps. The video of Shami’s set up of Stokes soon went viral on social media with fans comparing him to Australian pacer Glenn McGrath, praising him for his consistency.

Shami is now tied with Australia’s Mitchell Starc in the Most World Cup four-wicket hauls table – Shami 6 in 13 innings, Starc 6 in 24 and then former South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir 5 in 21, New Zealand’s Trent Boult 4 in 25, former Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan 4 in 39, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi 4 in 24 and late Australian leg-spinner Warne 4 in 17.

India captain and ‘Player of the Match’ Rohit Sharma was pleased with the performance of his seamers in the match against England. “It’s not something you see everyday. When you start your innings, you have to somehow try and get a couple of wickets to put the pressure back on the opposition. With the experience that our seamers have now, you can always rely and bank on them to get those crucial breakthroughs,” Rohit Sharma said in the post-match press conference.

“That’s exactly what our seamers did. They exploited the conditions pretty well. There was swing, there was lateral a bit of lateral movement as well. They put the ball in the right areas to create that doubt in the batters’ mind,” he added.

Shami has now claimed 9 wickets in the two matches that he has played in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and will be keep on keeping up the same form when India take on Sri Lanka in the next match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.