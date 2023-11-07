ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock And Rachin Ravindra Shortlisted For ICC ‘Player Of The Month’ Award

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday revealed the latest group of international superstars in contention to win the ICC ‘Player of the Month’ awards following an action-packed month of cricket in October. The ICC Men’s Player of the Month shortlist celebrates three of the top performers from October’s group stage fixtures at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was at his destructive best with the ball in the opening exchanges at CWC23, taking a host of important wickets to inspire much of India’s unbeaten start to the campaign. Quinton de Kock piled on the runs atop the order for South Africa, registering three century scores during the Proteas blistering start to the tournament. Completing the lineup is Rachin Ravindra, who has shone in his debut World Cup appearance for New Zealand with classy hundreds against England and Australia.

Three modern day icons of the women’s game comprise the shortlist for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October. Bangladesh left arm spinner Nahida Akter is nominated for the award after producing a trio of wicket-taking performances as her side claimed a see-saw T20I series against a touring Pakistan side. Amelia Kerr scored runs freely during October, contributing strongly in both ODI and T20I contests against South Africa. Finally, West Indies’ all-rounder Hayley Matthews is nominated following notable white-ball heroics in the competitive series in Australia.

An independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world will now be invited to cast their votes to decide the winners, which will be announced next week. Fans registered at icc-cricket.com/awards will be able to vote for their favourite performers until Thursday.

ICC Men’s Player of the Month Nominees for October

India’s frontline pacer was at the heart of India’s exceptional bowling displays as they began their campaign in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in destructive style. He started his campaign with an impressive two for 35 against Australia at Chennai, before blitzing Afghanistan with four wickets for 39 runs in Delhi. This continued in spectacular fashion, with the seamer taking two for 19 in a Player of the Match display against rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad which included the prized wicket of Mohammad Rizwan with a brilliant slower ball. In all, Bumrah took 14 wickets at an average of 15.07 during October, also boasting a staggering economy of 3.91.

Quinton de Kock

The South African opening batter has already announced his retirement from ODI cricket at the end of the Cricket World Cup, but his impact remained as significant as ever during the Proteas’ impressive start to CWC23 in October. Back-to-back centuries against Sri Lanka and Australia opened his account for the tournament, and while he failed in subsequent outings against Netherlands and England, he smashed 174 against Bangladesh to restore his form. De Kock’s nomination for Player of the Month is his first since June 2021, and he has a strong case, with 431 runs at an average of 71.83.

Rachin Ravindra

Having played in only 12 ODIs prior to the start of the tournament, it can be said that Ravindra’s lightning start to CWC23 took some by surprise, but the 23-year-old immediately grabbed the headlines with 123 in 96 balls as New Zealand secured a nine-wicket opening day victory over defending champions England. Ravindra followed this superb display up with half-centuries against Netherlands (51) and India (75), before a glittering 116 against Australia capped his memorable month. He celebrates his first nomination after notching a total of 406 runs at an average of 81.20 in October.