ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India Bowling Attack Hunt In Pack, Steamroll Rohit Sharma’s Side To Eighth Successive Win

One of the most painful memories in Indian cricket history came at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata back in 1996 World Cup. India were the overwhelming favourites in the 1996 semifinal clash against Arjuna Ranatunga’s Sri Lanka after hammering arch-rivals Pakistan in the quarterfinal in Bangalore.

However, to the disappointment of the entire nation, Team India were undone by a part-time left-arm spinner – Sanath Jayasuriya. Ironically, it was a left-arm spinner from India – Ravindra Jadeja – who held centrestage in a ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and spun India to a massive 243-run win over the second-best team in the tournament so far, South Africa.

One cannot call it a redemption for Team India as a league stage match cannot equate a loss in the semifinal but it is certainly a much-needed balm for the passionate Kolkata crowd. But Jadeja is just one piece of the puzzle in the five-pronged Indian pace attack which has been sending shivers down opponents spines in the World Cup 2023.

Team India have won eight games out of eight and are on track to emulate West Indies and Australia as the only team to win an ODI World Cup title with an unbeaten record. With batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been pivotal in the success, with either of the two batters scoring at least 85 runs in all the eight matches, the dominant nature of wins have been based on the sensational performance of the Indian bowling attack.

Why it too an injury to all-rounder Hardik Pandya to finally add Mohammad Shami to the bowling attack is anyone’s guess but as they say ‘better late than never’! Shami has been simply sensational and in just four games, he has become the leading wicket-taker for India in the Cricket World Cup 2023.

One would have to call Sunday’s game against South Africa an ‘off-day’ for Shami as he only ended up with two wickets after 5, 4 and 5 wickets in his first three games against the likes of New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka. Shami has 16 wickets in 4 matches at an average of just 7, going past pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has 15 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 15.53. Jadeja with a five-wicket haul and career-best figures in ODI in the last match has 14 wickets in 8 games now, while even the ‘off-colour’ Mohammed Siraj has 10 wickets in 8 matches.

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has played the supporting cast and still picked up 12 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 22.58. Experts can’t stop raving about the devastating Indian bowling attack which has been steamrolling batting line-ups with ease in the World Cup 2023.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan summed it up by saying, “So if Bumrah doesn’t get you Siraj will .. If Siraj doesn’t get you Shami will .. If Shami doesn’t get you Jadeja will & If Jadeja doesn’t get you Kuldeep will”.

So if Bumrah doesn't get you Siraj will .. If Siraj doesn't get you Shami will .. If Shami doesn't get you Jadeja will & If Jadeja doesn't get you Kuldeep will .. #India #CWC2023 @clubprairiefire — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 5, 2023

Skipper Rohit Sharma can’t stop praising the likes of Shami and the all-round ability of Ravindra Jadeja in all formats of the game. “For Shami to comeback the way he has, shows the mindset. The last two games has shown what Iyer is capable of. Gill and myself have been batting together for a majority of time now. We let the instincts take over. We don’t preplan anything. We just assess and play accordingly,” Rohit Sharma said after the match.

“Jadeja has been very good for us. Playing in every format over the years. Today was a classical case as to what Jadeja is for us. Came out at the death and scored vital runs. Then picked up wickets. He knows his role and knows what the expectations from him. Not to get too ahead of ourselves has been the talk in the dressing room. Couple of big games coming up. We don’t want to change anything,” Rohit added.

It remains to be seen if Indian bowling machine can continue their winning march and guide Rohit Sharma and Co to a third ODI World Cup title and first since 2011.