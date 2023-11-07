ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Meets Afghanistan Team Ahead Of Match Against Australia In Mumbai, WATCH

ICC Global Ambassador and Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar met the Afghanistan team ahead of their upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Afghanistan team are riding high on confidence on the eve of the clash which could potentially define their chances of qualifying for the semi-final.

As Afghanistan continue to dream of an elusive final-four spot, Sachin arrived during their practice session to further raise the level of motivation that runs through the team. Star spinner Rashid Khan described what the moment meant for him as well as the entire team.

“It is a special moment for everyone,” he told World Cup 2023 official website. “Meeting him on a very special occasion here in one Wankhede, I think it's a different feeling. And definitely, it’s given lots of positive energy to the guys, to the team. It's a kind of dream for lots of players to meet him,” Rashid added.

He further went on to thank Tendulkar for meeting the team ahead of their crucial game against Australia. “I just want to say thank you so much for coming here. I know lots of people start cricket watching you and you are a role model for everyone back home in Afghanistan,” Rashid said.

“So on behalf of the whole of Afghanistan, massive thank you for coming here, spending this very important time with us. I'm pretty sure this will give these guys lots of energy, lots of positive things. And meeting you was a dream of everyone,” Rashid added.

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi expresses team’s excitement

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi expressed excitement to meet India's iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for the first time. “Yeah, it’s the first time. And we all are excited because he’s the legend of the game. And for a lot of players, we were watching him on TV as a successful player. And he was a role model for a lot of our players. So, it will be excited time for the all team. See him and maybe some words and we learn from him,” Shahidi said in the pre-match press conference in Mumbai.

The Afghanistan team have seen a massive support turn-up for their games throughout the tournament irrespective of the stadium that they play in. Shahidi talked about the incredible fan support that they have received throughout the tournament, especially the love that they have got from the Indian fans.

“First of all, people back home playing in World Cup, like the way we are playing here right now, they are all feeling proud, and they are very happy for our achievements. And also, the Indian people give us a lot of support throughout the tournament. They are coming to every game, into the stadiums, and they're supporting us. That also motivates us, and also off the field – a lot of people, when they recognize that we are Afghanistan team players, they give a lot of respect and love to us. Even one of the guy, a taxi driver, he took me on rides. So, at the end, he didn’t take money from me. And that’s how people give us love here in India. So, we enjoy that and we are thankful for that,” Shahidi said.