ICC ODI World Cup 2023 TICKETS Sales to Start From THIS Date; India Match Tickets Will Be Sold On These 5 Dates

International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally announced the date on which the the sale of tickets to watch ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 will start. The announcement came the same day ICC released the updated schedule of the World Cup after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took time to make the nine changes, including the game between India and Pakistan.

In a statement released by ICC, it said that fans will be able to register for the purchase of tickets from August 15. However, the ticket sales will start from August 25. Not to forget, there is a special arrangement made for India fans to purchase tickets of games Men in Blue play in the mega event.

Here are seven points you need to read carefully to purchase tickets easily:

1. From August 25, you can start buying tickets for all non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches.

2. On August 30, the tickets for India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum will be out for sale.

3. From August 31, the next day, you can start purchasing the tickets for all India matches which are to be played in Chennai, Delhi and Pune.

4. From September 1, ticket sales for all India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai will be out.

5. On September 2, you can buy tickets for India matches in Bengaluru and Kolkata.

6. Here's big one. The ticket sales for India vs Pakistan match on October 14 will start on September 3.

7. The tickets for the final as well as semi-final of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will start from September 15.

Breaking: ICC announces new schedule for ODI #WorldCup2023, total 9 changes made, check here#Breaking https://t.co/dbVlH9EUGO August 9, 2023

There have been nine changes made in the schedule. England vs Pakistan match will now start at 10.30 am on October 10. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play day-night clash on the same day in Hyderabad. Earlier, this match was to take place on October 12. India vs Pakistan will be played on October 14, instead of October 15. Australia vs South Africa match, earlier scheduled for October 13, has been preponed by a day.

New Zealand and Bangladesh too have been preponed by a day to October 13. England vs Afghanistan match will be played in Delhi but now a day later, on October 15. India vs Netherlands match will now be played on November 12, instead of November 11 while Australia vs Bangladesh and England vs Pakistan will now be played on November 11 instead of November 12.