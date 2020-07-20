हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia postponed due to coronavirus

In a major development, the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup, which was originally scheduled to take place in October- November in Australia, has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia postponed due to coronavirus



The decision was taken at a meeting of the IBC Board (the commercial subsidiary of the ICC).

The windows for the next three ICC men’s events were also agreed to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport the best possible opportunity over the next three years to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19.

