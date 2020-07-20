Ballon d'Or 2020 cancelled in wake of coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 edition of the Ballon d'Or has been scrapped in wake of coronavirus pandemic, organisers France Football announced on Monday.

The prestigious award, which came into existence in 1956, is handed to the best player in the world every year with jury comprising of 180 individuals from around the globe.

"For the first time since 1956, the Ballon d'Or will take a break. There will be no edition in 2020, because it turns out, after thoughtful consideration, that all the conditions are not met," the statement on France Football's Twitter handle read.

"We believe that such a singular year cannot - and should not - be treated as an ordinary one.

"The Ballon d'Or will gather again the football big family and enthusiasts in 2021, to relive the happiness that surrounds the ceremonies as we have experienced them in recent years," it added.

Argentina and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is currently the proud owner of the Ballon d'Or and his six crowns over the years is an all-time record. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo comes a close second with five titles.

United States Megan Rapinoe won the women's Ballon d'Or in 2019. During the ceremony, an award is also given to the best goal of the year -- The Puskas Award -- and it was handed out to Hungarian professional Daniel Zsori last term.