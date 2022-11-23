ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav achieves career-best ratings, leaves Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan behind by big margin

India's star performer in T20Is Suryakumar Yadav has strengthened his position at the top of the ICC T20 batters rankings. He smashed unbeaten 111 in the second T20I vs New Zealand at Mount Maunganui to gain big points. Suyra has gained 31 rating points to to jump to 890 points. This helps him widen the gap between him and No 2 on the list Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. There is big game for New Zealand opener Devon Conway also. He has jumed to No 2 spot in the latest rankings, courtesy his 59-run knock in the tied final T20I vs India at Napier. Babar Azam, Pakistan captain, meanwhile, has slipped to number 4 in the list.

For India, captain Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 30 in the final match has helped him reach joint-50th position among batters while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (up two places to 11th), Arshdeep Singh (up one place to 21st) and Yuzvendra Chahal (up eight places to 40th) are the bowlers to gain in the latest update.

After the latest T20 batters rankings, Suryakumar Yadav as had a terrific year.

SKY smashed 239 runs at the Men's T20 World Cup 2022. He finished as the leading run-scorer for India in the T20Is vs New Zealand with a total of 124 runs. His 111 not out vs NZ in 2nd T20I was an unbelievable knocked filled with incredible shots. The innings was termed by Virat Kohli as 'another Video Game innings'.

He is also the second only India to score over 1500 runs in a calendar year in T20s. Kohli holds the record currently with 1614 runs from 31 T20s. Surya will finish 2022 with 15-3 runs in 41 T20s. His IPL 2022 saw him score 303 runs in matches.