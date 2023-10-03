trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670294
NewsCricket
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023: BCCI Decides To Cancel Opening Ceremony, Will Organise Closing Ceremony And Function Before India Vs Pakistan Clash

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to begin on October 5 but the BCCI have decided again organising an World Cup opening ceremony this year.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 12:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023: BCCI Decides To Cancel Opening Ceremony, Will Organise Closing Ceremony And Function Before India Vs Pakistan Clash Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the opening ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. (Source: X)

The ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will not be having any opening ceremony as decided by the host nation – Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This will be the first time in many editions of the ODI World Cup that there will be no official opening ceremony preceding the opening fixture – the clash between defending champions England New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

In a report on Rev Sports website, it’s been disclosed that the traditionally held opening ceremony for this grandest cricketing event will not take place. Initially, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) intended to stage a lavish opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 4, one day prior to the tournament’s inaugural match at the same location.

Projected to feature celebrated Bollywood personalities like Ranveer Singh, Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shreyas Ghoshal and Asha Bhosle, the ceremony was also anticipated to showcase fireworks and a laser display to herald the commencement of the Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

The star-powered opening ceremony was slated to commence at 7 PM IST, immediately succeeding the Captains’ Day event at the Narendra Modi Stadium. While the Captains’ Day event remains scheduled, there’s been no formal declaration concerning the opening ceremony’s cancellation.

All 10 team captains, including Indian captain Rohit Sharma, will converge in Ahmedabad for Captains’ Day. Team India will embark on their tournament journey three days afterward in Chennai, confronting Australia, who are pursuing their sixth World Cup title.

A highlight of the tournament, the India vs Pakistan match, is scheduled for October 14 at the Ahmedabad venue. The BCCI are considering organising a function in Ahmedabad ahead of this blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan.

The Indian team, having exhibited formidable form in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023 — where they claimed victory against Sri Lanka to become champions — and maintaining a winning streak by conquering Australia 2-1 in a home-ground three-match series, demonstrates readiness for the prestigious event.

Conversely, the Pakistani team, after a lacklustre performance in the Asia Cup and amidst whispers of internal strife among their veteran players, coupled with the injury of fast bowler Naseem Shah, faces a challenging path ahead. Observers await with interest to see how the Pakistani team navigates these hurdles in the imminent prestigious tournament.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train