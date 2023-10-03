LIVE Updates | IND Vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score: Rohit Sharma Vs Scott Edwards

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm Up Match: Team India will be up against Scott Edwards-led Netherlands team in their second warm-up match of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Greenfield International Stadim in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma's side to get some much-needed time in the middle after their first warm-up match against England at Guwahati was washed out without a ball being bowled.

India will be hoping that Virat Kohli will join the side in time for the second warm-up game against the Dutch, after flying back to his home in Mumbai instead of Thiruvananthapuram with the rest of the team due to some 'personal reason'. The Dutch have done remarkably well to qualify for the Cricket World Cup 2023, pipping the likes of West Indies and Zimbabwe in the process.

