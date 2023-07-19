IND: 288-4 (84) | IND VS WI 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Virat Kohli Sets New Record
India Vs West Indies Day 2, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India on top with fifties from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
India dominated Sessions 1 and 3 of the Test match, while Windies had control during Session 2. In the first session, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored fifty runs each. However, Windies fought back in the second session by taking important wickets at the right moments.
After tea, Kohli and Jadeja batted together, running hard and hitting timely fours to build a good partnership at a decent pace. The pitch didn't favour fast bowlers or spinners much, and Windies bowlers seemed a bit hasty in the first and final sessions. The second new ball is approaching, making the first session of day 2 crucial. Kohli is close to reaching another century in international matches, and Jadeja looks solid in his batting.
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2: Virat Kohli sets new record
Virat Kohli has become the fifth highest run-getter ever in his 500th international match, surpassing former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis. Kohli now has 25,548 runs and can add to this tally on Day 2 of the 2nd Test today.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 2: Virat Kohli closes in on 29th Test ton
Former India captain Virat Kohli has moved along to 87 not out at stumps on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against West Indies in Trinidad. Can Kohli complete his 29th Test century on Friday?
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: India On Top
The session comes to an end. India had two wicketless sessions, putting them in a favourable position. West Indies dominated the middle session with four wickets, but Rohit's 80, Kohli's unbeaten 87, Jaiswal's 57, and Jadeja's 36* entertained the crowd and took India close to 300. Their scoring rate was higher in the first session but wickets slowed it down. Kohli's boundary-hitting and excellent strike rotation were noteworthy.
Day 1: Stumps
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Stumps At Day 1
Jadeja faces Brathwaite, and the over concludes as the umpire signals the end of the session. Jadeja clips a tossed-up delivery to mid-on for no run. India finishes comfortably at 288 for 4.
Day 1: Stumps
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: No New Ball So Far
With just a few minutes left, the possibility of getting in two or three more overs. However, should they opt for the new ball, only two overs will likely be left to play.
Day 1: 3rd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Second New Ball On The Cards
Windies are two overs away from taking the second new ball. The light conditions are favorable, and they should consider using it when possible. Currently, they are focused on restricting runs and not conceding too many.
Day 1: 3rd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: India On Top
In the 74th over, Warrican and Kohli manage two runs and a single, while Jadeja scores one run. In the 73rd over, Athanaze concedes two singles. India's score stands at 264-4.
Day 1: 3rd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Jadeja Near Fifty
Jadeja faces a short ball from Alzarri Joseph and skillfully pulls it down to keep it under control. The fielder at fine leg attempts a diving stop but misses, allowing the ball to reach the boundary for a four. With this shot, Jadeja's score advances to 27.
Day 1: 3rd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Jadeja Scores Some Quick Runs
Jadeja faces a back of a length delivery from Alzarri Joseph and skillfully stabs it down while being up on his toes. He maintains full control and guides the ball through the cordon for a well-executed four. India's run rate has improved as they accumulate runs effectively.
Day 1: 3rd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: 50 for Kohli
Warrican bowls to him, and he hits a shot on the up, slightly uppishly but finds the gap for a four. This boundary also marks Kohli's fifty in the match. The fielder at cover gave chase, attempted a slide, but couldn't prevent the boundary cleanly.
Day 1: 3rd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: India Look To Score Quick Runs
India has faced a challenging time in scoring runs, but their run rate has improved compared to the previous session.
IND 226/4 (64) CRR: 3.53
Day 1: 3rd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Bowling Beautifully
Kohli faces a lovely delivery from Warrican, resembling the one that dismissed Rohit. The ball drifts into the off-stump, pitches just short of the drive, and turns sharply, narrowly evading the outside edge and off-stump. An impressive delivery.
IND 222/4 (62) CRR: 3.58
Day 1: 3rd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Back To Back Boundaries For Kohli
Kohli drove a full delivery with a lucky outside edge, resulting in four runs past gully. Then, he played a beautiful punch shot on a shorter delivery wide of point, earning another four runs.
IND IND 218/4 (60) CRR: 3.63
Day 1: 3rd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Kohli looking to play positive
In a display of pure class, Kohli elegantly drives Roach's half-volley wide of cover for a glorious boundary. With impeccable technique and a high elbow, he seizes the opportunity and makes no mistake.
IND 198/4 (57) CRR: 3.47
Day 1: 3rd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: West Indies Demand Ball Change
Holder hands the ball to umpire Marais Erasmus for inspection. The ball requires replacement, prompting the fourth umpire to run onto the field with a case of new balls. Play is momentarily halted for this process.
IND 190/4 (55.1) CRR: 3.44
Day 1: 3rd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Jadeja Joins Kohli
Holder concedes only 3 runs as Jadeja and Kohli rotate the strike. Gabriel's over sees Jadeja getting off the mark and surviving a few deliveries. West Indies showing some fightback
IND 189/4 (53.3) CRR: 3.53
Day 1: 3rd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Tea Break
In the first session, India scored only 61 runs and lost four wickets. The West Indies bowlers performed excellently, with four of them taking one wicket each. This has put India in a difficult position as they head into tea. Jaiswal was the first to be out while trying to hit a wide delivery. Gill didn't last long either. Sharma was bowled out by a fantastic delivery from Warrican, and Rahane got dismissed just before tea. This has given the West Indies team a boost in confidence.
IND 182/4 (50.4) CRR: 3.59
Day 1: 2nd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Rahane Gets Bowled
Rahane falls to Gabriel's bowling! India loses their fourth wicket, all of them tumbling in this session. Gabriel delivered a ball that subtly angled in, causing Rahane to move back in an attempt to defend. Unfortunately, he only managed to get an inside edge that crashed onto the stumps. Rahane appeared stunned by the outcome, seemingly unable to believe that he dragged the ball back onto his own wicket. It's tea time now. Rahane's brief innings comes to an end, scoring 8 runs off 36 balls.
IND 182/4 (50.4) CRR: 3.59
Day 1: 2nd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Shannon Gabriel Back In To The Attack
Shannon Gabriel bowls to Virat Kohli with varying deliveries. Kohli defends some, leaves others outside off, and scores two runs. The match has a strong breeze and cloud cover. Windies bowlers may use bumpers to surprise the batters on an easy pitch.
Live Score IND 178/3 (49) CRR: 3.63
Day 1: 2nd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Kohli Plays A Cover Drive
Kohli unleashes his signature shot against Alzarri Joseph, a brilliant FOUR through the off-side. With his characteristic flair, he extends his arms and executes the perfect drive, leaving the fielders at point and cover completely helpless and unable to stop the ball from racing to the boundary.
Live Score IND 174/3 (47.1) CRR: 3.69
Day 1: 2nd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: First Boundary For Virat
Kohli plays a beautiful off-drive to Alzarri Joseph's delivery, securing four runs and opening his scoring account in this match. It's a trademark shot from Kohli, showcasing his skill and finesse. The bowler, unfortunately, couldn't stop the ball as he failed to bend down in time. Similarly, the fielder at mid-off made a lackadaisical attempt to prevent the boundary, and the ball crossed the ropes with ease, allowing Kohli to add four runs to his tally.
IND 167/3 (45) CRR: 3.71
Day 1: 2nd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Kohli Still On Zero
Rahane faces several deliveries from Warrican and Roach, defending and patting the ball. Kohli struggles and gets out for a duck. After 42 overs, India is 159-3. Rahane scores 1 run off the last ball of the 40th over.
Live Score IND 159/3 (43) CRR: 3.7
Day 1: 2nd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Huge Blow For Team India
Rohit Sharma's impressive innings comes to an end with a brilliant delivery from Warrican! The ball was tossed up, anticipated to angle in, but it cunningly turned, hitting the off-pole. This dismissal prevents the Indian skipper from reaching a century and it's a significant breakthrough for the West Indies. India finds themselves in a precarious situation now. Rohit departs after a splendid knock, and it's a fantastic delivery that brings his innings to a close. He scored 80 runs off 143 balls with 9 boundaries and 2 sixes.
Live Score IND 155/3 (38.5) CRR: 3.99
Day 1: 2nd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Gill Nicks One To The Keeper
Oh, what a moment for the West Indies! Roach delivers a well-directed ball to Shubman Gill, who unfortunately edges it behind to the wicketkeeper, Joshua Da Silva. The dreaded finger of the umpire goes up, signalling the dismissal. Gill has a brief chat with his captain before departing the field. The delivery was clocked at 130kph, landing just outside the off-stump and enticing Gill into the shot. He tries to push at it, but the ball takes the outside edge, and a brilliant catch by Joshua Da Silva, moving to his right, completes the dismissal. Shubman Gill's innings comes to an end, contributing 10 runs, including 2 boundaries.
Live Score IND 153/2 (35.4) CRR: 4.29
Day 1: 2nd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Strong Start For Gill
Shubman Gill takes the strike from Holder and wastes no time to open his account with a delightful boundary! The bowler offers some width, and Gill capitalizes on it by staying back and executing a perfect cut shot that finds the gap between second slip and gully. The ball races to the boundary, giving Gill a confident start to his innings.
Live Score IND 149/1 (35) CRR: 4.26
Day 1: 2nd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: WI Lose Review
DRS comes into play! At a rapid pace of 141kph, there's a strong lbw appeal from the bowler. However, the on-field umpire, Richard Kettleborough, dismisses the appeal. The West Indies team decides to take a review. The replay shows a seam-up delivery angling in and brushing Rohit's front pad, but crucially, there was an inside edge before it hit the pad. UltraEdge confirms the presence of the inside edge, and as a result, the lbw decision is overturned.
Live Score IND 143/1 (33) CRR: 4.33
Day 1: 2nd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Jaiswal Departs
Holder dismisses Jaiswal, caught by Kirk McKenzie! West Indies breakthrough as Jaiswal edges a wide delivery. Debutant McKenzie takes a smart catch. Holder is delighted, celebrating with a jump and punch in the air. Jaiswal departs for 57 (74), including 9 fours and 1 six.
Live Score IND 139/1 (31.4) CRR: 4.39
Day 1: 2nd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Why Rohit Sharma Has That Lazy Elegance?
In the commentary box, Aakash Chopra points out that Rohit's movement in the crease seems quite limited, creating an illusion that he has ample time to play his shots.
Live Score IND 135/0 (31) CRR: 4.35
Day 1: 2nd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit Vs Gabriel
Rohit takes on Gabriel's 142kph delivery and confidently drives it through the same region once again, picking up another boundary in this session. He cleverly utilizes Gabriel's pace and the width of the delivery to guide the ball down to the third-man fence with ease.
Live Score IND 130/0 (29) CRR: 4.48
Day 1: 2nd Session
Live India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Boundary To Start For Rohit
Rohit played that shot beautifully! Gabriel delivered a short ball, and Rohit cleverly used the pace and width of the ball to guide it towards third man for a four. He skillfully opened the face of his bat to find the gap between gully and backward point.
Live Score IND 125/0 (27.2) CRR: 4.57
Day 1: 2nd Session
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Lunch Break
India completely dominated the West Indies after being put into bat. The West Indies had a forgettable session as they struggled to create any opportunities, except for one dropped catch by Athanaze. The pitch was slow, and the West Indies' bowling lacked effectiveness and control. Jaiswal and Rohit seemed very comfortable and didn't face much difficulty in their batting. The West Indies' attempts to make the ball rise from the pitch were unsuccessful, and Jaiswal and Rohit easily handled it. Only Warrican looked decent with his bowling, but overall, the West Indies didn't pose a real threat. It's clear that the decision to bowl first didn't work in their favour. The situation doesn't look good for the West Indies, and it's likely that India will continue their dominance after the lunch break.
Live Score IND 121/0 (26) CRR: 4.65
Day 1: 1st Session
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Jaiswal Dropped
Jaiswal bowls to Holder, no run. Did it carry to Athanaze at first slip? We need a replay. The ball dropped just in front of first slip.
Live Score IND 121/0 (26) CRR: 4.65
Day 1: 1st Session
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Jaiswal Hits Fifty
Jaiswal showcases his skill with a well-executed shot! Despite the presence of five fielders on the off-side, positioned from gully to mid-off, he deftly threads the ball through the gap. The delivery was full and wide outside off, but Jaiswal confidently drives it wide of cover and mid-off, earning himself a delightful boundary. With that shot, he reaches his half-century, showing his prowess with the bat.
Live Score IND 118/0 (23.4) CRR: 4.99
Day 1: 1st Session
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Fifty For Rohit
Roach delivers to Rohit, and it's a splendid SIX! Rohit effortlessly reaches his half-century in Test cricket. The delivery was a harmless back-of-a-length one, and with a smooth pull shot, Rohit sends the ball soaring over deep square leg. It didn't rise much higher than his paunch, but he showcased his skill in style, putting it away with ease.
Live Score IND 105/0 (21.1) CRR: 4.96
Day 1: 1st Session
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit Near Fifty
Rohit makes it look effortless as he elegantly drives Roach's full delivery outside off over cover. With a smooth forward movement, he clears the fielder comfortably, resulting in a delightful boundary.
Live Score IND 87/0 (18) CRR: 4.83
Day 1: 1st Session
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: No Luck For West Indies
Jaiswal plays a beautiful sweep shot to Warrican's slower delivery outside the leg-stump. The ball goes wide of the backward square leg fielder, allowing Jaiswal to pick up four runs.
Live Score IND 70/0 (15.1) CRR: 4.62
Day 1: 1st Session
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Drinks Break
Jaiswal takes advantage of the width offered by Gabriel and delivers a powerful cut shot off the back foot, earning a four. His quick hands send the ball past the diving backward point fielder, beating him to his right.
Live Score IND 57/0 (13) CRR: 4.38
Day 1: 1st Session
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit Take On Gabriel
In the 10.3 over, Gabriel delivers a short ball that Rohit pulls for a four. Though it wasn't off the middle, it went squarer than intended. Later, a sublime front-foot drive through extra cover earns Rohit another four.
Live Score IND 51/0 (11) CRR: 4.64
Day 1: 1st Session
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: India Scoring At Fast Rate
Jaiswal takes advantage of Gabriel's short-of-length ball, displaying quick hands to execute a well-timed cut shot. The ball finds the gap between backward point and gully, resulting in a boundary.
Live Score IND 39/0 (9) CRR: 4.33
Day 1: 1st Session
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Jaiswal takes the charge
Alzarri Joseph bowls a mix of deliveries to batsman Rohit, with no runs scored. Later, he bowls to Jaiswal, who hits a six and a four with impressive shots. Jaiswal also misses a yorker and inside-edges another delivery.
Live Score IND 29/0 (7.2) CRR: 3.95
Day 1: 1st Session
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit Sharma Pulls It For A Six
Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, takes advantage of the innocuous short delivery. With the ball at waist height, he confidently latches onto it, executing a powerful pull shot from the front foot. The ball sails over deep square leg for a magnificent six.
Live Score IND 16/0 (5) CRR: 3.2
Day 1: 1st Session
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Joseph To Bowl From The Other End
Roach and Joseph bowl, with Jaiswal and Rohit at the crease. Jaiswal faces Roach's deliveries but doesn't score. Rohit gets a leg bye and a single. Joseph bowls to Jaiswal and Rohit, but no runs scored.
Live Score IND 7/0 (3)
Day 1: 1st Session
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: India Aim For Steady Start
Kemar Roach bowls to Jaiswal and Rohit. Jaiswal gets 3 runs with a cut shot. Rohit defends the next two balls, misses a flick, and gets a leg bye. Jaiswal lets one go.
Live Score IND 4/0 (1) CRR: 4
Day 1: 1st Session
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Pitch Report By Samuel Badree
"It looks quite firm. It suggests that the ball will come on nicely onto the bat. There's no grass on this surface. Over the course of the game, spinners will come into play. Once again, the spinners will do the majority of the damage."
IND vs WI LIVE: Check Playing 11s
West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj
IND vs WI 2nd Test LIVE: Toss News
West Indies have won the tos and toss and have opted to field first. Mukesh Kumar makes Test debut for India. Kirk McKenzie makes debut for Windies.
IND vs WI 2nd Test LIVE: Toss Coming Up Soon
Captains Rohit Sharma and Kraigg Brathwaite will soon be out for the toss at 7 pm IST. Stay tuned for the toss updated and the playing 11s.
India vs WI 2nd Test: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the second Test between India and West Indies will be at 7 pm IST, half an hour before the match starts. The playing 11s will be announced just then. Watch this space for all updates.
India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Watch Out For Jadeja And Ashwin
Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin were unplayable for the West Indies batters in the 1st Test and it is expected that the drio will be tough to handle even in the second match. Jadeja and Ashwin hunt in pairs and Windies batters must try to play them better.
WI vs IND LIVE: Milestone Game For Kohli
Apart from being the 100th Test between India and West Indies, this match at Port of Spain will also be the 500th international match of Virat Kohli's career.
IND vs WI 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch Match?
The second Test between India and West Indies will start at 7.30 pm IST. The match will have its livestreaming on FanCode app while the TV broadcast will be on DD Sports.
IND vs WI 2nd Test LIVE: Ashwin's Brilliant Run Since 2021
Watch out for R Ashwin in this match between two top sides. Not to forget, since the start of 2021, R Ashwin has picked up 111 wickets, which is the most any bowler has taken in this period.
India vs WI 2nd Test LIVE: West Indies Likely To Make 1 Change
West Indies will be looking to bring in Sinclair in place of a pacer. Let's see who the outgoing player is. The pressure will be on the hosts to play good cricket and challenge the strong Indian outfit.
IND vs WI 2nd Test Playing 11s: Will India Make Any Forced Change?
Kevin Sinclair is set to play for Windies. The off-spinner has come in replacement for Raymon Reifer the batter. But will India also make any change to their playing 11?
India vs West Indies Day 1: Check Out The Squads
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Srikar Bharat, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar
West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel, Kirk McKenzie, Kevin Sinclair
India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1: Shubman Gill eyes 1,000 Test runs
Team India batter Shubman Gill, who failed to fire in the first Test against West Indies, needs 73 more runs to complete 1,000 runs in Test cricket. Can Shubman Gill achieve this feat in the second Test against WI starting in Trinidad today?
IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli represents discipline and devotion, says Aakash Chopra
Former India captain Virat Kohli will be playing in his 500th international match today against West Indies in the 2nd Test at Trinidad. Former India opener Aakash Chopra praised Kohli for his devotion to the game.
"This is Kohli's 500th international game. Why is Kohli's 500th game important? What does Kohli define or represent? Kohli represents a lot of discipline, dedication and devotion, the way he has played this game. The three Ds are standing tall and it is for everyone to see," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Rohit Sharma or Kraigg Brathwaite? Virat Kohli or Jemaine Blackwood? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 1: Team India hit the nets
Team India hit the practice session at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad ahead of the second Test against West Indies from Thurday.
IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli set to surpass Virender Sehwag
Virat Kohli (8,555) needs 32 runs to go past Virender Sehwag's Test tally of 8,586. Among Indians, only Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman have more Test runs. Can Kohli achieve this feat in his 500th international match in the 2nd Test vs West Indies today?
India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli's Top Records after 499 games
Former India skipper Virat Kohli is set to play in his 500th international match when he steps on the field in the second Test against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.
Here's a look at Virat Kohli's top records after 499 international matches.
IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 1: Rohit Sharma praises Ishan Kishan
Team India captain Rohit Sharma praised Ishan Kishan, who made his debut in the 1st Test against West Indies at Dominica last week. "Ishan is a very talented player. We have seen it in the short career that he has had for India. He scored a double hundred in limited overs. He has the game, we have the responsibility to chisel that talent. We have to give him opportunities. He is a left-handed batter. He likes playing aggressive cricket. I have had clear discussions with him, I have explained to him how the team management wants him to play. He has been given freedom. He has the game, he needs the freedom and we will give him the opportunity," Rohit Sharma said.
IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 1: India aim for record win
India have won three of their 13 Tests at Queen's Park Oval. Another win here will make it their joint-most-successful overseas Test venue alongside the MCG. Can India beat West Indies in the second Test starting today to notch up their 4th Test win at the venue?
India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1: Windies set to ring in changes
With Raymon Reifer out of the West Indies squad for the second Test, left-hand batter Kirk McKenzie could be in line for a debut. West Indies may also be tempted to bring in Shannon Gabriel for either Jomel Warrican or Rahkeem Cornwall for the second Test against India starting today.
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit Sharma eyes new record
Team India captain Rohit Sharma needs four more catches to complete 200 catches across all formats in international cricket. Can Rohit Sharma complete this feat in the second Test against West Indies beginning today?
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1: Check Livestreaming details
India and West Indies are set to face off in the second Test of the two-match series in Port of Spain, Trinidad from Thursday.
India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1: Teams set to play in landmark 100th Test
India and West Indies will face off in Test cricket for the 100th time when the second Test between the sides gets underway at Port of Spain, Trinidad tonight. West Indies have won 30 of these Tests while India won for the 23rd time after hammering WI by innings and 141 runs in the first Test in Dominica.
IND vs WI 2nd Test: Virat Kohli set to achieve massive landmark
Former India captain Virat Kohli is set to become the fourth Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni to play in 500 international matches. Kohli will achieve this feat against West Indies when the second Test gets underway on Thursday at Port of Spain, Trinidad.
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test: India's Probable Playing XI
Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Full Squad
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Srikar Bharat, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar
West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel, Kirk McKenzie, Kevin Sinclair