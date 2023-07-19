IND: 288-4 (84) | IND VS WI 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Virat Kohli Sets New Record

India dominated Sessions 1 and 3 of the Test match, while Windies had control during Session 2. In the first session, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored fifty runs each. However, Windies fought back in the second session by taking important wickets at the right moments.

After tea, Kohli and Jadeja batted together, running hard and hitting timely fours to build a good partnership at a decent pace. The pitch didn't favour fast bowlers or spinners much, and Windies bowlers seemed a bit hasty in the first and final sessions. The second new ball is approaching, making the first session of day 2 crucial. Kohli is close to reaching another century in international matches, and Jadeja looks solid in his batting.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs West Indies 2nd Test match Day 2 HERE.



cre Trending Stories