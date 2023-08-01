trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643218
ICC ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Returns To Action Post Surgery - Watch

Watch: Kane Williamson on the road to recovery looking to make a comeback for the ODI World Cup 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 03:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Returns To Action Post Surgery - Watch Kane Williamson. (Image source: Twitter)

In what comes as a piece of good news for cricket and New Zealand fans, Kane Williamson is on his way back to recovery post-surgery. The Kiwis captain got injured in the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Williamson injured himself badly while taking a catch near the boundary rope. He was trying to save a six but his bad landing on his right leg injured his knee badly. He was straight away stretched off and was ruled out of the entire IPL 2023 season.

After some scans, it was announced that Kane had ruptured his ACL and his chances of recovering for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India were difficult. Now, Williamson is in a race against time preparing for a comeback.

Watch the video here:

Kane Williamson however, according to several reports from June, was still hoping to play for New Zealand in the World Cup. And now that the right-handed hitter has resumed batting in the nets, he has made significant progress towards his aim.

On August 1, Kane Williamson shared a brief Instagram video of himself hitting with the comment, "Nice to be back in the nets with the bat in hand for a few throws."

“Very much just trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment,” Williamson had said in June. “I haven’t had such a long-term injury before but talking to other people that have, the journey is a bit of a long one so if you look too far ahead, it probably can become a little bit daunting.

“Whereas, one week at a time, ticking off those small markers, those little wins that are nice to experience. But also knowing that the journey won’t be completely smooth and you have a few setbacks along the way that you have to navigate,” he added.

 

