ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Team India Full Schedule Revealed As Netherlands and Sri Lanka Qualify

The final two teams which will be taking part in the ICC men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in India from October 5 have now been revealed. Former champions Sri Lanka and Netherlands are the two teams who have moved up from the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier that took place in Zimbabwe since last month.

With Netherlands posting a remarkable four-wicket win over Scotland to qualify for the ODI World Cup on Thursday, Team India’s full schedule for the World Cup 2023 can now be revealed. India will take on Netherlands in their final league stage match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, home of former India captain Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Sri Lanka, who are the other team to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023, will face off in a replay of the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2.



Oct 8 – India vs Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai) – 2 PM

Oct 11 – India vs Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi) – 2 PM

Oct 15 – India vs Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad) – 2 PM

Oct 19 – India vs Bangladesh at MCA Stadium (Pune) – 2 PM

Oct 22 – India vs New Zealand at HPCA Stadium (Dharamsala) – 2 PM

Oct 29 – India vs England at Ekana Stadium (Lucknow) – 2 PM

Nov 2 – India vs Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) – 2 PM

Nov 5 – India vs South Africa at Eden Gardens (Kolkata) – 2 PM

Nov 11 – India vs Netherlands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru) – 2 PM

A stunning maiden ODI century from Bas de Leede fired Netherlands to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with a dramatic four-wicket victory over Scotland. Victory had looked unlikely at various points throughout the match for the Dutch, who knew they had to chase their target of 278 in just 44 overs owing to Scotland’s superior net run-rate.

But De Leede was a man inspired in Bulawayo, combining with Saqib Zulfiqar to crunch 40 runs off just 11 balls late on before Logan van Beek hit the winning run to clinch qualification.

De Leede starred with bat and ball, picking up a first ODI five-for before smashing 123 with the bat to haul the Netherlands home and punch their tickets to India later this year. Having put Scotland into bat, Netherlands made the perfect start as Logan van Beek (1/49) struck in the first over to dismiss Matthew Cross (0).

But Scotland steadied the ship through Christopher McBride (32) and Brandon McMullen (106) before opener McBride became the first of De Leede’s five scalps, pulling straight into the hands of Van Beek at midwicket with George Munsey (9) falling shortly after.

But McMullen began to take control of the innings on the way to the second century of his career alongside Richie Berrington (64). The pair combined for a stand of more than 150 runs to leave Scotland in rude health at 201 for four by the time McMullen was eventually caught behind by Scott Edwards off the bowling of Ryan Klein.