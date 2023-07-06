trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631840
NewsCricket
NETHERLANDS VS SCOTLAND

Netherlands Beat Scotland To Qualify For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Will Meet India On November 11 in Bengaluru

Netherland won by 4 wickets and more than eight overs left in the innings. They are the second team to qualify for the World Cup after Sri Lanka.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 08:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Netherlands Beat Scotland To Qualify For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Will Meet India On November 11 in Bengaluru

Netherlands qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with good win over Scotland in the Qualifiers. The Scott Edwards-led side won the Match 8 of the Super Sixes by 4 wickets to qualify for the mega event in India. The tournament begins on October 5 and concludes on November 19. After winning the toss, Netherlands invited Scotland to bat first and restricted them to 277 for 9 in 50 overs. Scotland got off to a terrible start, losing 3 wickets for just 64 on the board inside the 15 overs.

Also Read | NED vs SCO, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Highlights

Brandon McMullen ensured the Scotland innings did not derail as he stroked a valiant 106 off 110 balls to take the team to a fighting total of 277 for 9. McMullen hit 11 fours amd 3 sixes respectively in his innings. Captain Richie Berrington also played a good hand with 64 off 84 balls to steady the ship. 

cre Trending Stories

Netherlands looked at super ease to chase down the target of 278. They did it in just 42.5 overs, yet again showing their massive improvement as a competitive cricket side in the world. Bas de Leede was the hero of the match for Netherlands as he stroked 123 off 92  deliveries to take his side through. He smashed 7 fours and 5 sixes in his innings. Vikramjit Singh hit 40 off 49 balls at the top while Scott Edwards and Saqib Zilfiqur played good hands of 25 and 33 not out to help their side. 

Netherlands have become the second team to qualify for the World Cup after Sri Lanka. Cricket Netherlads tweeted after the qualifying the last spot: "We can't wait to be the guests of a country that says अतिथि देवो भव:". Netherlands will play hosts India on November 11 at the iconic M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded