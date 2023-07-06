Netherlands Beat Scotland To Qualify For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Will Meet India On November 11 in Bengaluru

Netherlands qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with good win over Scotland in the Qualifiers. The Scott Edwards-led side won the Match 8 of the Super Sixes by 4 wickets to qualify for the mega event in India. The tournament begins on October 5 and concludes on November 19. After winning the toss, Netherlands invited Scotland to bat first and restricted them to 277 for 9 in 50 overs. Scotland got off to a terrible start, losing 3 wickets for just 64 on the board inside the 15 overs.

Brandon McMullen ensured the Scotland innings did not derail as he stroked a valiant 106 off 110 balls to take the team to a fighting total of 277 for 9. McMullen hit 11 fours amd 3 sixes respectively in his innings. Captain Richie Berrington also played a good hand with 64 off 84 balls to steady the ship.



When you know you are going to #CWC23 _ pic.twitter.com/OrBgoaboaq — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 6, 2023

Netherlands looked at super ease to chase down the target of 278. They did it in just 42.5 overs, yet again showing their massive improvement as a competitive cricket side in the world. Bas de Leede was the hero of the match for Netherlands as he stroked 123 off 92 deliveries to take his side through. He smashed 7 fours and 5 sixes in his innings. Vikramjit Singh hit 40 off 49 balls at the top while Scott Edwards and Saqib Zilfiqur played good hands of 25 and 33 not out to help their side.

Netherlands have become the second team to qualify for the World Cup after Sri Lanka. Cricket Netherlads tweeted after the qualifying the last spot: "We can't wait to be the guests of a country that says अतिथि देवो भव:". Netherlands will play hosts India on November 11 at the iconic M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.