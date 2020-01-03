ICC partners with Peters Ice Cream for ICC Men's, Women's T20 World Cups

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the Australian ice cream company, Peters Ice Cream, will be the official partner and supplier for both the ICC Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups in 2020.

Making ice cream in Australia for over 110 years, with brands such as Drumstick, Connoisseur and Maxibon in its portfolio, Peters will be the exclusive ice cream at both the Men’s and Women’s tournaments, which are being played right across Australia with matches in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

Reflecting on the deal, ICC General Manager – Commercial, Campbell Jamieson said, "Peters Ice Cream is a true Australian icon and we are excited to welcome Peters Ice Cream as a partner for both ICC T20 World Cups, two of the most eagerly awaited global sports events of the coming year.”

Played as two standalone events in the same country and year for the first time, the Women’s competition will take place from February 21 to March 8, 2020, while the men’s competition is slated to be held from October 18 to November 15, 2020 in Australia.