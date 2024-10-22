ICC 'Satisfied' With PCB Preparations For Champions Trophy 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) expressed its satisfaction over the detailed briefing of arrangements presented by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials for next year's Champions Trophy, sources told Geo News. The preparations were revealed in an ICC meeting on Monday, during which the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, was also present.

Sources told Geo News that during the meeting, the PCB officials assured the ICC board members that the upgradation of the three stadiums that will host the matches of the marquee event will be completed within the stipulated time.

Naqvi has also invited ICC board members to Pakistan to review the preparations made for the tournament. The Champions Trophy will begin next year in Pakistan, but there are certain challenges that need to be addressed.

Uncertainty continues to loom over India going to Pakistan for the mega event. Since 2008's Asia Cup, India has not played any cricket tournaments in Pakistan due to tense relationships between both nations because of terrorism.

A series played from December 2012 to January 2013 in India marked the final bilateral series between the two nations. Since then, both nations have only clashed at ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup. On the other hand, Pakistan travelled to India on three occasions since the 2008 Asia Cup.

Recently, reports started to surface about the International Cricket Council (ICC) looking at three options regarding hosting the Champions Trophy.

According to sources, ICC is either looking to have the tournament go ahead in Pakistan as planned or take place in both Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a part of the hybrid model.

As per this hybrid model, matches for India and knockout stage games will take place in Dubai. The third option is the entire tournament, taking place outside Pakistan, with Dubai, Sri Lanka or South Africa as possible hosts.

Pakistan have not hosted any major International Cricket Council (ICC) event since the 1996 ODI World Cup, which it co-hosted with India and Sri Lanka.