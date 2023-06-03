ICC Shares Photos Of Australia Pacers Ahead Of World Test Championship Final Against India
Australia will try to claim their maiden WTC title as they face India at The Oval, driven by their formidable pace attack.
- The WTC final between India and Australia will be played at The Kennington Oval in London from June 7.
- Australia skipper Pat Cummins will make his return after a brief break from the game during the match.
- India will aim to win the trophy after losing it last time to New Zealand.
The Australian cricket team is determined to secure their first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) title as they gear up to face India at The Oval next week. Their previous encounter with India earlier this year in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy resulted in a disappointing 2-1 loss. Now, led by Pat Cummins, Australia is focused on winning the summit clash. Prior to the highly anticipated final, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared pictures of four Australian fast bowlers — Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Scott Boland — donning the Australia jersey. ICC captioned the tweet, “It’s giving pace.”
A certain Twitter user felt that Australia will win the final match by “10 wickets.”
Echoing a similar sentiment, another person commented that ICC’s post is giving, “Classic Australian vibes.”
One social media user, optimistically, replied, “What a contest it will be. Can't wait to see King Kohli playing cover drives while facing the aforesaid bowlers.”
Some Indian cricket enthusiasts expressed their support for Rohit Sharma and his team. This user said Team India will conquer the WTC final “by an innings.”
Despite Australia’s formidable pace attack, their track record at The Oval raises concerns ahead of the World Test Championship final. With only seven wins out of 38 matches played at this venue, Australia’s success rate stands at a mere 18.42 percent. They have suffered defeat on 17 occasions, while the remaining 14 Tests ended in draws.
Under the captaincy of Pat Cummins, Australia secured their spot in the final by finishing at the top of the points table in the 2021-23 WTC cycle. Besides their struggles at The Oval, the Australian batsmen will also need to contend with India’s formidable spin attack led by Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The Ashwin-Jadeja partnership proved to be highly effective during the Border-Gavaskar series earlier this year, and it is anticipated to pose a similar challenge in the WTC final starting on June 7.
