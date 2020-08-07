ICC T20 World Cup: India to host 2021 edition, Australia gets nod for 2022

The International Cricket Council has decided that India will host the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup while the postponed 2020 edition will now be held in Australia in 2022. India is also set to host the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on July 20 had announced the postponement of the 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup due to the coronavirus pandemic, but did not mention the venue for the 2021 edition and the 2022 edition. They had only said that the 2023 50-over World Cup will be played in October-November in India.

Speaking to IANS, an ICC board member had said that the reason why the ICC release hadn't mentioned the venue of the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cup was because a decision was yet to be taken on whether India would be requested to hand the rights of hosting the next year's showpiece event to Australia.

"See, the whole idea is to reach a decision which is agreeable to all. The only reason why the venues haven't been given and the 50-over World Cup has been delayed by a few months is to keep enough breathing space for the broadcasters," the board member had explained.

When contacted, a BCCI official had said that it will be a decision that will be taken by both the Indian board and Cricket Australia in unison. "The BCCI and CA share a very strong bond and any decision in this regard would be taken keeping each others' trust and after discussions between the two boards. With the exit of the former chairman, the era of cloak and dagger in the ICC is all but over," the official had told.

The windows for the Men's events are: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will be held in India in October - November 2021 with the final on November 14, 2021.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will be held in Australia in October - November 2022 with the final on November 13, 2022. ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India October - November 2023 with the final on November 26, 2023.

