ICC T20 World Cup: Rain Threatens Washout In India vs England Semi-Final Match

Rain could play the spoilsport in the semi-final match that is to take place in the Providence Stadium in Guyana in West Indies. The match between India and England is under threat of being washed out. Currently there is an 80% chance of rain to happen on Thursday. There is also no reserve day for the match to be played incase the match gets washed out and for the match to have a result it has to be finished on the matchday only.

India Favourites For Final One Way Or Another

India go into the semi-final match as favourites to win and go into the final. Even if the match is not played due to the rain and weather then also India would see themselves in the final due to the fact that they finished higher in the points table of the Super 8. The English media has already started the blame game saying that the ICC bends the rules for India and it is unfair on the other nations. Another problem the England team faced was they did not know where they would be playing their semi-final game and had to wait for the match between India and Australia to end. India on the other hand already knew that they would be playing the semi-final in Guyana.

Rain Rain Go Away

Currently the forecast in Guyana states that the threat of rain is huge. It is predicted that there will be heavy rain and thunderstorms during the match day. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30am local time and currently there is a 61% chance of rain just 30mins before the start of play. At around 12:00 pm, the chances of rain dip down but stay well over the 50% mark. Fans could see the rain stopping around the 1:00 pm mark when the percentage dips down to 35%. The chances of rain then again gather pace as at 4:00pm it is forecasted that there is a 50% chance of rain. According to the current weather forecast a washout of the match seems almost to happen and India could find themselves in the final without even playing the match.