ICC Test Rankings: India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah secured the top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings for men's Test bowlers on Wednesday, November 27. On the back of a brilliant bowling in the first Test match against Australia, he managed to reach the top position. Bumrah surpassed South Africa's Kagiso Rabada to return to the top spot for the second time in the calendar year.

Before the Border Gavaskar trophy, Bumrah was in the third position as he was behind the likes of Rabada and Josh Hazlewood. After taking eight wickets in the first Test match against Australia in Perth, Bumrah returned to the top position in the ICC rankings.

South Africa star pacer Kagiso Rabada is now standing at the second spot in the ICC rankings. Talking about the game, Bumrah took a five-wicket haul in the first innings and then followed up with three crucial wickets in the second innings of the first Test against Australia where he was leading the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma. On the back of his brilliant bowling, India restricted Australia to just 104 runs.

When it comes to batting, it was Yashasvi Jaiswal who starred by making 161 while Virat Kohli made a century. It all started with KL Rahul’s gritty 77 and as a result, India posted a massive total of 487 for 6 before declaring the innings. The Indian team ended up winning the game by 295 runs.

Talking about batters' rankings, Virat Kohli jumped nine places on the back of a brilliant century in the first Test against Australia in Perth. He took a massive jump of nine places in the ICC Test batting rankings to be at the 13th spot while star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is on the second spot. Rishabh Pant on the other hand secured sixth spot in the ICC Batter's Test Rankings.

International Cricket Council (ICC) Rankings For Men's Test Batters

1. Joe Root

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal

3. Kane Williamson

4. Harry Brook

5. Daryll Mitchell

6. Rishabh Pant

7. Steve Smith

8. Saud Shakeel

9. Kamindu Mendis

10. Travis Head

International Cricket Council (ICC) Rankings For Men's Test Bowlers

1. Jasprit Bumrah (India): 883

2. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa): 872

3. Josh Hazlewood (Australia): 860

4. Ravichandran Ashwin (India): 807

5. Prabath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka): 801

6. Pat Cummins (Australia): 796

7. Ravindra Jadeja (India): 794

8. Nathan Lyon (Australia): 782

9. Noman Ali (Pakistan): 759

10. Matt Henry (New Zealand): 750