ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops Below Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma Slips To 10th After Disappointing Performance In First Test vs Bangladesh

ICC Test Rankings 2024: In a significant shift in the latest ICC Test rankings, Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has fallen out of the top 10 following his underwhelming performance in the first Test against Bangladesh. Kohli, who managed only 23 runs across both innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, has slipped five places to 12th position. His recent form has placed him below Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who is now ranked 11th.

Rohit Sharma Lose Points

India's Test captain Rohit Sharma has also seen a significant drop in his ranking after failing to deliver in Chennai. Scoring only 11 runs in the match, Rohit has fallen from 5th to 10th place in the rankings. His place in the top 10 is now in jeopardy, but both Rohit and Kohli have an opportunity to bounce back when India faces Bangladesh in the second Test, set to begin on September 27 in Kanpur.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines, Enters Top 5

On a more positive note for Indian cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued his rise in the ICC Test rankings. After scoring a crucial half-century in tough conditions during the first innings of the Chennai Test, Jaiswal has moved up to 5th place with 751 rating points. He is now just six points behind fourth-ranked Steve Smith of Australia, reflecting the rapid strides the young Indian opener has made in international cricket.

Rishabh Pant Enters the Top 10

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has made a notable leap in the rankings following his outstanding performance in Chennai. Pant's heroic century in the second innings, paired with a solid 39 in the first innings, has propelled him into 6th place in the latest ICC Test rankings. His entry into the top 10 marks a significant milestone in his career, with his aggressive batting style continuing to pay dividends.

Shubman Gill’s Second Innings Century Pushes Him In Top 15

Shubman Gill, another promising talent in Indian cricket, has jumped five places to 14th following a century in the second innings of the Chennai Test. Despite getting out for a duck in the first innings, Gill redeemed himself with a sensational ton, demonstrating his resilience and ability to perform under pressure. His rise in the rankings is yet another testament to the depth of young talent in Indian cricket.