ICC to explore options till July to hold Men’s T20 World Cup 2020, Women's World Cup 2021 as per schedule

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board on Wednesday (June 10, 2020) announced that they are going to continue exploring several options regarding the future of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 until July whilst planning for delivery of the events in the scheduled window is ongoing.

The Board also expressed its desire to continue to assess and evaluate the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID-19 outbreak working with key stakeholders including governments to explore how the events can be staged to protect the health and safety of everyone involved.

This contingency planning process will evaluate health and safety, cricket, partner and host considerations.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said, “The situation surrounding the global pandemic is evolving rapidly and we want to give ourselves the best possible opportunity to make the right decision for the whole sport. The health and well-being of everyone involved is our priority and other considerations fall out from that.”

He added, “We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one and as such we will continue to consult with our Members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players and to ensure that we make a well-informed decision.”

Earlier yesterday (June 9), the ICC confirmed interim changes to its playing regulations, which also included the ban on the decades-old technique of using saliva to shine the cricket ball.

The ICC Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) ratified recommendations from the Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee, aimed at mitigating the risks posed by the COVID-19 virus and protect the safety of players and match officials when cricket resumes in the post-COVID-19 world.

The International cricket is set to resume next month after almost a three-month-long COVID-19 halt.

A three-match test series will mark the resumption of International Cricket in the post-COVID-19 world when the West Indies team will visit England.