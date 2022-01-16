हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC U-19 World Cup: India beat South Africa by 45 runs in their opening encounter

India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull played a fighting knock of 82 runs off 100 balls as India posted 232 runs on the board and then bowled out South Africa for 187.

File image (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

Captain Yash Dhull played a gritty knock as India got off to a winning start in the ongoing U19 Cricket World Cup as the colts defeated South Africa by 45 runs in their opening Group B game at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday (January 15).

India will next lock horns against Ireland on January 19.

Chasing 233, South Africa got off to the worst start possible as Ethan John Cunningham (0) was dismissed in the very first over by Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Valintine Kitime and Dewald Brevis then put on 58 runs for the second wicket, but the stand was broken by Vicky Ostwal as he sent Kitime (25) back to the pavilion.

South Africa kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and after the dismissal of Brevis (65), the Proteas failed to maintain any sort of momentum, and in the end, the side stumbled to a 45-run loss.

For India, Vicky Ostwal returned with five wickets while Raj Bawa scalped four wickets.

Earlier, skipper Yash Dhull played a fighting knock of 82 runs off 100 balls as India posted 232 runs on the board. For South Africa, Matthew Boast returned with three wickets.

Apart from Dhull, Kaushal Tambe also chipped in with a 35-run knock while Shaik Rasheed scored 31.

Brief Scores: India 232 all out (Yash Dhull 82, Kaushal Tambe 35; Matthew Boast 3-40); South Africa 187 all out (Dewald Brevis 65, George Van Heerden 36; Vicky Ostwal 5-28).

