हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC U19 World Cup

ICC U19 World Cup: Dunith Wellalage show helps Sri Lanka demolish Australia

Sri Lanka skipper Dunith Wellalage scored a half-century and took 5 wickets to help his team defeat Australia by 4 wickets.

ICC U19 World Cup: Dunith Wellalage show helps Sri Lanka demolish Australia
Source: Twitter

Aided by a patient half-century and a five-wicket haul from skipper Dunith Wellalage, Sri Lanka defeated Australia by four wickets in a Group D match of the Under-19 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Conaree Sports Club on Tuesday (January 18).

Wellalage first took five wickets for just 28 runs in his 10 overs and then returned when the chips were down to score a 71-ball 52 to keep Sri Lanka's winning record intact in the tournament. Sri Lanka are leading Group D with four points from two games, while host West Indies are second due to better net run rate (NRR) after a loss and a win.

Australia struggled to build partnerships having been put in to bat by Sri Lanka, their highest stand coming between Campbell Kellaway and Nivethan Radhakrishnan as they put on 46 for the fourth wicket. Kellaway was Australia`s top scorer with 54 runs from 77 balls as the three-time champions slumped to 175 all out.

The last three wickets fell for just eight runs as 'Player of the Match' Wellalage produced his second double-wicket over of the match, as he also claimed his second five-for of the World Cup. This time the slow left-armer went for one more run than against Scotland to return figures of 5/28, which sees him five clear in the early race to top the wicket standings.

In reply, Sri Lanka kept above the required run rate but were consistently pegged back by the Australian quicks. Tom Whitney and William Salzmann took Sri Lanka's second and third wickets in the space of three deliveries to reduce them to 41 for three in their chase of 176.

Wellalage again helped to steady the ship, this time with the bat in hand, putting on a 70-run partnership with Anjala Bandara, before Bandara was dismissed sending an outside edge into the hands of wicketkeeper Tobias Snell. Wellalage continued on to his half-century, coming off 69 balls and featuring four fours and one six.

With Sri Lanka requiring just five runs, it seemed that Wellalage would steer the team home but he was dismissed caught and bowled by Whitney and it was left to Raveen De Silva to hit the winning runs as the Islanders emerged the only unbeaten team in Group D.

Brief scores: Australia 175 in 50 overs (Campbell Kellaway 54; Dunith Wellalage 5/28, Treveen Mathew 2/32) lost to Sri Lanka 177/6 in 37 overs (Dunith Wellalage 52, Anjala Bandara 33; Joshua Garner 2/21) by four wickets.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ICC U19 World CupU19 World CupSri LankaAustraliaDunith Wellalage
Next
Story

HUR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at Docklands Stadium, 1:45 PM IST January 18

Must Watch

PT1M52S

Punjab Election 2022: Congress may make Charanjit Channi the CM's face