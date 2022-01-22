हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

ICC U19 World Cup: Raj Bawa, Angkrish Raghuvanshi tons help India post 405/5 against Uganda

India put on a massive 405/5 on the scoreboard in their third encounter in the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2022 against Uganda. 

Asked to bat first, openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh got India off to a brilliant start, putting on 40 for the first wicket. Harnoon fell for 15 of 14 balls. But Angkrish carried on and went on to smash a quickfire hundred. He scored 144 off 120 balls, that included 22 fours and 4 sixes. 

Stand-in captain Nishant Sidhu could not add much to the total, getting out after scoring just 15. 

But it turned out to be Raj Bawa's day as he smashed an unbeaten 162 off just 108 balls to take India to 405/5 at the end of 50 overs. His innings included 14 fours and 8 sixes. 

