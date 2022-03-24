ICC Women World Cup 2022: What India need to reach semis after England win and SA book last 4 berth

Mithali Raj’s Team India have slipped to fifth place in the points table of the ongoing ICC Women World Cup 2022 on Thursday (March 24). England’s dominant nine-wicket win over Pakistan on Thursday means that they have a better NRR of 0.778 with six points from six games as compared to India’s 0.768.

In the other match of the day, South Africa women secured their semifinal berth after their game against West Indies women was washed out. The 1 point received by both WI and SA meant that the Proteas women have nine points from 6 matches and have become the second team after Australia to qualify for the semifinals.

The equation for 2017 World Cup finalists India is simple – beat South Africa in their final group game on Sunday (March 27) in what is a virtual quarterfinal match. A win in that game will take India to 8 points, ahead of Windies and even if England beat Bangladesh on Sunday in their final game, India will qualify for the semifinals in 4th place.

A loss for India in the final game would mean that they will have to pray that England lose by a huge margin to Bangladesh so that Mithali Raj’s side can pip them on NRR. If their final game against SA is washed out, India will again have to pray that Bangladesh beat England, so that both India and Windies qualify with 7 points each.

The best scenario is for India to beat South Africa comprehensively to book their place in the semifinals and keep NRR calculation out of the picture.

Meanwhile, a dominant England dished out a fine all-round performance to crush Pakistan by nine wickets and keep themselves in the reckoning for a place in the semifinals. Bowling first, England bundled out Pakistan for a paltry 105 in 41.3 overs, and then, chased down the target with as many as 184 balls to spare.

Opting to field after winning the toss, opening bowler Katherine Brunt (3/17) and left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone (3/18) led England's brilliant display with the ball at the Hagley Oval. When their turn to bat came, opener Danni Wyatt top-scored with an unbeaten, aggressive 68-ball 76 while captain Heather Knight remained not out on 24 in 36 deliveries.

With the massive win, England have not just moved to six points on the table but also have a better net run rate than India and are placed at the fourth place.

South Africa on Thursday became the second team to qualify for the semifinals after their league match against West Indies was abandoned due to rain at the Basin Reserve. Both South Africa and West Indies were awarded one point each.

South Africa followed Australia into the last-four stage with nine points from six matches, while West Indies have completed their league engagements and are currently placed third in the standings with seven points from as many games. The match witnessed action for a little over 10 overs, with South Africa 61 for four after being sent into bat.

Brief scores:

Pakistan Women 105 in 41.3 overs (Sidra Ameen 32; Katherine Brunt 3/17, Sophie Ecclestone 3/18) lost to England Women 107/1 in 19.2 overs (Danni Wyatt 76 n.o.)

(with PTI inputs)