In a packed stadium at Newlands, Australia's women's cricket team emerged victorious in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa by 19 runs on Sunday. Led by Beth Mooney's unbeaten 74, Australia posted a total of 156/6, and an exceptional bowling performance restricted South Africa to fall short of their target.

This win marks Australia's sixth Women's T20 World Cup title, as they complete a 'three-peat' under the captaincy of Meg Lanning, having also won in 2018, 2020, and now 2023, according to ICC reports.

Defending a target of 157, Australia's bowlers limited the scoring rate of South Africa's openers in the beginning, allowing only 22 runs in the Powerplay. Darcie Brown's electric performance sent Tazmin Brits back to the dugout early.

Although Laura Wolvaardt hit a series of big shots, scoring 61 from 48 balls, the remaining South African batters struggled to increase the scoring rate. Megan Schutt dismissed Wolvaardt, while Jess Jonassen cleaned up Chloe Tryon, who scored 25 runs from 23 balls, in the death overs.

Australia comfortably won the match by 19 runs, adding more silverware to their already impressive trophy cabinet.