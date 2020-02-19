ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur looking at positives in nerves in opener against Australia

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India face Meg Lanning's Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener on Friday at Sydney Showground in Sydney. While the Indian women team is currently ranked 4th in the ICC T20 International list, Australia are at the top and have also four T20 World Cup trophies in their cabinet.

The two teams were officially welcomed to New South Wales on Wednesday at the iconic Sydney Opera House with Harmanpreet Kaur sounding confident that her team can face the pressure of the tournament as well as put the opponent in a tight corner.

"The nerves do start to kick in because we are very excited about that opening game and we’re looking positive in that. We are a side that can put pressure on any team, we just look to stay in the right mindset and play in the way we can because that is our biggest strength. In sport, sometimes you are in good form and others you are not. I know that everyone playing in this tournament will look to be positive, and that is good for our team," said the Indian captain, who knows the city well after her stint with Sydney Thunder in Australia's Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Harmanpreet hoped the Sydney Showground pitch would be on the slower side which will help the Indian batswomen. "If the Sydney Showground is on the slower side, it will suit us, and it looks that way currently. We are looking good in that. We all know that everyone in India loves cricket, wherever we go we always have our fans out there supporting and we are looking forward to that again."

Australia's all-rounder Annabel Sutherland (18), who made her international debut in the T20Is England on February 1, 2020, at Canberra, said she was all charged up for the big event. "I'm absolutely pumped, we’re all really excited to get going in what’s a big and really important game against India. I’m loving this experience. I didn’t expect it at all so I’m just looking to enjoy it as much as I can and embrace everything that comes with it. It’s an honour to be part of this team, one that has had success over the years, and I’ve been welcomed in with open arms which has been lovely. With people such as Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry, you can’t help but be impressed by the outstanding things that they’ve done over the years. Many, many young girls across the country and internationally look up to those two and a lot of people in this World Cup so it’s a privilege to play alongside them," the 18-year-old asserted.