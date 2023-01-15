Team India captain Shafali Verma led from the front as she played a brilliant innings of 45 runs off just 16 balls to set up the side's win over South Africa in their opening encounter of the ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2023. Shafali's innings included 9 fours and 1 six respectively. Out of the 45 runs she smashed, 26 came in just one over. It was the last over of the powerplay during the chase bowled by Ntabiseng Nini. It was a display of poor bowling and Shafali made full use of it by hitting five boundaries on the first ball deliveries and then smashed a six to complete the over, collecting 26 runs off it.

After winning the toss, South Africa opted to bat first. They got off to a brilliant start. They crossed the fifty-run mark in just under 4 overs at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni. But then fell the first wicket in form of Elandri Rensburg. SA continued to score at quick speed despite wickets falling at regular interval. Simone Lourens scored 61 off 44 blls that included 9 fours and 1 six respectively. Madison Landsman made 31 off just 17 balls to take SA to 166 for 5 in 20 overs.

India's opener started off in brilliant fashion as Shafali and Shweta Sehrawat took off from the word go. Even Shafali walked back after scoring a quick 45, Shweata did not put the gun down and continue hunting. She finished with 92 off 57 balls that included 20 fours. She went back unbeaten as India chased down the target of 167 runs in just 16.3 overs to collect the first points.

India play their second match vs UAE on January 16.