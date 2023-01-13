ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Match time, dates, schedule, live streaming, all you need to know here

The first edition of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup will be held in South Africa in January 2023. The tournament consists of 41 matches, starts on January 14 and concludes on Janaury 30. The tournament will see 16 teams taking part who will be playing 41 matches. Team India will be led by Shafali Varma, who has already played senior cricket for India. She will lead a strong Indian squad that also consists of another senior India player Richa Ghosh. This is a good Indian side who will aim to win their World Cup in its inaugural season. Not to forget, this World Cup will be followed by ICC Women's T20 World Cup that kickstarts on February 9 in South Africa only.

The Shafali Verma-led side will aim to repeat the heroics of the MS Dhoni-led Team India which won the inaugural Mne's T20 World Cup that was also held in South Africa, back in 2007.

Which teams are taking part in the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup?

There are 11 Full-Member nations who qualified automatically to the inaugural edition of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup. The teams are Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe. The remaining five spots were filled by one team from each of the ICC’s five regions, through regional Qualifier tournaments, which had begun from June this year.

What is the tournament format and groups?

The 16 teams are divided into groups of four as below:

Group A

Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and USA

Group B

England, Pakistan, Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Group C

Indonesia, Ireland, New Zealand and West Indies

Group D

India, Scotland, South Africa and the UAE

Full schedule ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Where to watch the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup live in India?

The ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup will be live streamed on Hotstar and televised on Star Sports Network.