close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC World Cup 2019: Adam Zampa reprimanded for using "audible obscenities"

Zampa was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to using audible obscenities in an international match.

ICC World Cup 2019: Adam Zampa reprimanded for using &quot;audible obscenities&quot;
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Australian spinner Adam Zampa was on Friday reprimanded by the ICC for using "audible obscenities" during the World Cup game against the West Indies at Trent Bridge.

"Australian bowler Adam Zampa has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the World Cup match between Australia and West Indies," said the ICC in a release.

Zampa was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to using audible obscenities in an international match.

In addition to the formal warning, one demerit point has been added to Zampa's disciplinary record.

The incident occurred at the end of the 29th over of the West Indies innings when Zampa was heard using an obscenity by the umpires.

Zampa admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe and there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth official S Ravi levelled the charges. 

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019Adam ZampaAustraliaWest IndiesLondon
Next
Story

ICC World Cup 2019: Carlos Brathwaite keen for West Indies to transfer promising spells into wins

Must Watch

PT4M36S

5W1H: ICC wants MSD to remove 'balidan' insignia, BCCI supports Dhoni