ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Sri Lanka- Statistical Highlights

Sri Lanka recorded their second win in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after defeating England by 20 runs in match 27 of the tournament. England recorded their second defeat in the tournament having emerged victorious by a margin of 150 runs in their previous clash against Afghanistan.

The hosts were handed a target of 233 runs to chase in their allotted 50 overs.

Sri Lanka had earlier posted a total of 232 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs after skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and opted to bat. Veteran Angelo Matthews was the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka scoring 85 runs off 115 deliveries in an innings comprising of five boundaries and a six.

Pacers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood were the highest wicket-takers for England with three wickets apiece. Spinner Adil Rashid further chipped in with two wickets.

However, England failed to get the job done despite being handed a moderate target after an excellent performance by the Sri Lankan bowling attack led by Lasith Malinga.

Malinga who was named as the man of the match picked four wickets while conceding 43 runs in his bowling spell. The veteran accounted for the dismissals of James Vince, Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow leaving the chase in a very uncertain position.

Joe Root seemed set to lead England on to another win at one stage after stitching partnerships with skipper Eoin Morgan and all-rounder Ben Stokes. However, Malinga's timely dismissal of Root helped Sri Lanka make a comeback in the game.

Spinner Dhananjaya de Silva further made his presence felt picking three wickets while conceding just 32 runs.

All-rounder Ben Stokes was the highest run-scorer for England smashing 82 runs off 89 deliveries in an unbeaten innings comprising of seven boundaries and four sixes.

Let us take a look at a few statistical highlights from the match:

# Sri Lanka maintained their winning run in the Cricket World Cup against England having won their previous three matches against the opposition in 2007, 2011 and 2015.

# Joe Root completed 1000 ODI runs against Sri Lanka following his knock of 57 against England.

# Eoin Morgan has now completed 9000 runs in International cricket for England.

# Angelo Matthews became the 8th cricketer to score 12000+ runs for Sri Lanka in International cricket.

# Lasith Malinga has now completed 50 wickets in the World Cup.