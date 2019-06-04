close

ICC World Cup 2019: German footballer Thomas Muller roots for Team India

Ahead of India's opening match with South Africa in Southampton, the team has received heartfelt wishes from German footballer Thomas Muller.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Ahead of India's opening match with South Africa in Southampton, the team has received heartfelt wishes from German footballer Thomas Muller.

Extending his wishes to Virat Kohli-led Team India, Muller took to Twitter and wrote, ''I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past#Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia #esmuellert."

The picture shows Muller posing in a Team India jersey.

However, it turns out that Thomas Muller isn't the only footballer who is rooting for India. Earlier, Brazil and Chelsea defender David Luiz had in a Twitter video said that he would be supporting Kohli-led Team India in ICC World Cup 2019.

Team India will lock horns with South Africa at Rose Bowl in Southhampton on June 5.

