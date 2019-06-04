ICC World Cup 2019: German footballer Thomas Muller roots for Team India

New Delhi: Ahead of India's opening match with South Africa in Southampton, the team has received heartfelt wishes from German footballer Thomas Muller.

Extending his wishes to Virat Kohli-led Team India, Muller took to Twitter and wrote, ''I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past#Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia #esmuellert."

The picture shows Muller posing in a Team India jersey.

However, it turns out that Thomas Muller isn't the only footballer who is rooting for India. Earlier, Brazil and Chelsea defender David Luiz had in a Twitter video said that he would be supporting Kohli-led Team India in ICC World Cup 2019.

Team India will lock horns with South Africa at Rose Bowl in Southhampton on June 5.