ICC World Cup 2019: India vs South Africa--Statistical Highlights

After Yuzvendra Chahal shone with the ball by bagging a four-wicket haul, opener Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten ODI century to help India clinch a six-wicket win over South Africa in their first match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019 at Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

Put in to bowl first, Chahal finished with a brilliant figures of four for 51, while Jasprit Bumrah (two for 35), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (two for 44) and Kuldeep Yadav (one for 46) all shone with ball to help the Men in Blue restrict South Africa to 227 for nine in their stipulated 50 overs.

Chris Morris (42) and skipper Faf du Plessis (38) were the highest scorers for South Africa. (Full Scorecard: India vs South Africa, World Cup 2019)

In reply, Rohit pulled back a blistering knock of 144-ball 122, decorated with 13 boundaries and two sixes, besides also sharing crucial partnerships of 85 and 74 runs with KL Rahul (26) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (34), respectively to help India cross the mark with 15 balls to spare.

Here are some of the statistical highlights from the match:

# Indian opener Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten knock of 122 runs off 144 balls. It was Rohit's second century in the World Cup and 23rd overall in his career's 207th ODI.

# By reaching the three-figure mark off 128 balls, Rohit has also surpassed Sourav Ganguly’s record of 22 hundreds in one-day internationals.

# Rohit Sharma, who also pulled back his 51st ODI half-century en route to his unbeaten knock, became the first Asian batsman to reach 100-run mark in the ongoing 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup.

# By slumping to a defeat at the hands of India, South Africa have now lost all the three matches they have played so far in the ongoing edition of the mega event. The Faf du Plessis-led side lost the first two matches by 104 and 21 runs at the hands of hosts England and South Africa, respectively.

# Yuzvendra Chahal finished with the brilliant figures of four for 51. This is by far the best bowling figures in the ongoing World Cup. Skipper Faf Du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo fell victims of Chahal.

# The victory saw India take the sixth spot in the point table, while South Africa are standing just a place ahead of last-placed Afghanistan due to a better run-rate.

India will now lock horns with defending champions Australia on June 9 while South Africa will lock horns with West Indies a day later in their next ICC World Cup 2019 clash.