ICC World Cup 2019: Man calls Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed 'fat as pig', apologises after severe backlash

New Delhi: Pakistan team have been at the receiving end of their fans after they lost to India in the World Cup match that took place on June 16 in Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

After spewing venom against their team on social media, some even went ahead and harassed them at a public place.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is being held responsible for the team's under-par performance in World Cup, was harassed by an unruly man while he was having family time at a mall in the UK.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man can be seen asking Sarfaraz to share the frame with him only to hurl hurtful comments at him later. He can be heard calling him "fat like a pig". However, Sarfaraz can be seen ignoring the person, trying to troll him and walking away with his son.

A shameful act by a Pakistani fan with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, this is how we treat our National Heros. Highly condemnable!! pic.twitter.com/WzAj0RaFI7 — Syed Raza Mehdi (@SyedRezaMehdi) June 21, 2019

This distasteful gesture by the Pakistani man has not gone down well with several followers from India, who have come out in support of the captain keeping aside the rivalry.

Indian actor Ritesh Deshmukh too slammed the man on Twitter and made some really valid points. He wrote, "Every captain in history has lost an important match. #SarfarazAhmed doesn’t deserve this. This is harassment... for heaven’s sake he is with his child."

However, the man has now issued an apology on Twitter claiming that he had no idea how the video went up on social media. He also said that he didn't know that the kid was Sarfaraz's son.

Earlier, Pakistan fans lashed out at Sarafaraz and team for consuming junks like burger and pizza on the eve of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match. Even former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar called Sarfaraz "brainless" while criticising his moves against India in the match.

On the points table, Pakistan are at the 9th spot of the 10-team World Cup 2019 table with just a single win from 5 matches. The team will lock horns with South Africa on June 23 at Lord's, London.



