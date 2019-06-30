close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Australia--Statistical Highlights

Australian recorded their seventh win in the ICC World Cup 2019 after emerging victorious by a margin of 86 runs against New Zealand in match 37 of the tournament. 

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Australia--Statistical Highlights
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Australian recorded their seventh win in the ICC World Cup 2019 after emerging victorious by a margin of 86 runs against New Zealand in match 37 of the tournament. The Black Caps needed to register a win in order to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament which they failed to register after being handed a moderate target of 244 runs to chase in 50 overs. 

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat. The Aussies posted a total of 243 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs after being reduced to 92/5 at one stage following a partnership of 107 runs between wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey and batsman Usman Khawaja. 

Trent Boult became the first bowler to register a hat-trick for New Zealand in a World Cup clash, finishing with four wickets. 

In reply, New Zealand failed to get the job done following an excellent performance by the Australian bowling attack led by Mitchell Starc. Starc registered his second five-wicket haul of the ICC World Cup 2019, as the Kiwis were bowled out for 157 runs in 43.4 overs.  

Let us take a look at a few statistical highlights from the match:

# New Zealand registered their first ODI defeat at Lord's having emerged victorious in all three of their previous ODI clashes at the venue. 

# Australia registered their eighth win in World Cups against New Zealand who have emerged victorious thrice. 

# Ross Taylor has become the fifth New Zealand player to complete 1000 ODI runs against Australia. 

# Kane Williamson has become the third fastest batsman to score 6000 ODI runs. 

# Usman Khawaja has become the second player after Aaron Finch to complete 1000 ODI runs in 2019. 

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019Live cricket scorecardWorld Cup 2019Cricket World Cup 2019
Next
Story

Alex Carey: Man of the Match in New Zealand vs Australia ICC World Cup clash

Must Watch

PT43M1S

Taal Thok Ke: Yogi's Master stroke in U.P's Dalit Politics?