close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Pakistan- Statistical Highlights

Mohammad Amir conceded his first six in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after being hit for a six by Jimmy Neesham. 

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Pakistan- Statistical Highlights
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the 33rd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday. The Kiwis were unbeaten in the tournament before the clash having emerged victorious by a margin of five runs against West Indies in their previous clash. 

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat. A disciplined performance by the Pakistan bowling attacked led by Shaheen Afridi restricted them to 237 runs for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. 

All-rounder Jimmy Neesham was the highest run-scorer with an unbeaten 97 off 112 deliveries. He further enjoyed quality support from fellow all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme who scored 64 runs off 71 deliveries in an innings comprising of six boundaries and a six.

Pakistan chased down the target in 49.1 overs on the back of an unbeaten century by Babar Azam, who also became the second fastest batsman to score 3000 ODI runs during the course of the innings. Haris Sohail was the second highest run-scorer with 68 runs off 76 deliveries. 

Pacers Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson accounted for a wicket apiece while skipper Kane Williamson picked a wicket as well. 

Let us take a look at a few statistical highlights from the match:

* Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham stitched a partnership of 132 runs for the sixth wicket against Pakistan, which is the highest partnership in the position for New Zealand in the history of the Cricket World Cup. 

# Mohammad Amir conceded his first six in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after being hit for a six by Jimmy Neesham. 

# Babar Azam became the second fastest batsman to score 3000 ODI runs after Hashim Amla. He also scored his tenth ODI century. 

# Azam further became the second youngest batsman to score a century for Pakistan in the history of the Cricket World Cup. The batsman is also the first middle-order batsman from Pakistan to score a World Cup century in 32 years, following Saleem Malik in 1987.  

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019Live cricket scorecardWorld Cup 2019Cricket World Cup 2019PakistanNew Zealand
Next
Story

Babar Azam: Man of the Match in New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC World Cup clash

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Desshit: Why objection on Indian cricket team's new orange jersey?