ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan's full schedule, squad and TV timings

Pakistan, ranked sixth in the world, will look to take inspiration from their 2017 Champions Trophy triumph and fix their flaws in the bowling and fielding department when they head into the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.

This year's showpiece event is slated to take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

The 1992 World Champions are coming into one of the biggest sporting events on the back of 10 ODI defeats in a row. Pakistan, who arrived in England a month ago, were blanked 0-4 by the hosts in the five-match ODI series recently.

Pakistan also slumped to a five-match ODI series whitewash at the hands of Australia in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while their last victory in the 50-over format came in against South Africa in January.

However, the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side will now look to make amendments and bounce back strongly when they kickstart their campaign against West Indies on May 31.

Here is the complete schedule and squad of Pakistan for the upcoming event:

COMPLETE SCHEDULE

May 31: West Indies vs Pakistan (3:00 pm)

June 03: England vs Pakistan (3:00 pm)

June 07: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (3:00 pm)

June 12: Australia vs Pakistan (3:00 pm)

June 16: India vs Pakistan (3:00 pm)

June 23: Pakistan vs South Africa (3:00 pm)

June 26: New Zealand vs Pakistan (3:00 pm)

June 29: Pakistan vs Afghanistan (3:00 pm)

July 5: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (3:00 pm)

SEMI-FINAL

July 9: 1st semi-final (1 vs 4) (3:00 pm)

July 11: 2nd semi-final (2 vs 3) (3:00 pm)

FINAL

July 14 at Lord's (3:00 pm)

SQUAD

Sarfraz Ahmed (capt,wk), Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnanin, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz