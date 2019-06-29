close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC World Cup 2019: Trent Boult creates history, becomes 1st New Zealand cricketer to take hat-trick in World Cup

Boult also became the second player to take a hat-trick in this edition of the ICC World Cup tournament after Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who achieved the unique distinction against Afghanistan.

ICC World Cup 2019: Trent Boult creates history, becomes 1st New Zealand cricketer to take hat-trick in World Cup
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

LONDON: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult on Saturday became the first cricketer from the nation to take a hat-trick in a World Cup clash, achieving this incredible feat in the ICC World Cup 2019 clash against Australia at Lord's, London.

Boult also became the second player to take a hat-trick in this edition of the ICC World Cup after Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who achieved the unique distinction against Afghanistan.

The 29-year-old New Zealand pacer picked four wickets while conceding 51 runs during his bowling spell, with three of those wickets in the final over of innings.

Boult first dismissed Australia skipper Aaron Finch off his third over of the innings, with Finch adjudged lbw following an inswinger which hit him on the front pad. 

The Kiwi fast-bowler then dismissed Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Starc and Jason Behendroff off consecutive deliveries in the 50th over after being brought back into the attack. 

This was Boult's 87th ODI match.

Australia were restricted to 243 for nine in 50 overs following the fast-bowlers' heroics with the ball which marked his second ODI hat-trick and a two-wicket haul by Jimmy Neesham and pacer Lockie Ferguson.    

Usman Khawaja was the highest run-scorer for the Aussies scoring 88, while wicketkeeper Alex Carey scored 71 off 72 deliveries. 

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019Live cricket scorecardWorld Cup 2019Cricket World Cup 2019Trent BoutNew ZealandAustralia
Next
Story

Pakistani fans clean stadium post New Zealand win at Birmingham, video goes viral

Must Watch

PT43M1S

Taal Thok Ke: Yogi's Master stroke in U.P's Dalit Politics?