ICC World Cup 2019: Trent Boult creates history, becomes 1st New Zealand cricketer to take hat-trick in World Cup

LONDON: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult on Saturday became the first cricketer from the nation to take a hat-trick in a World Cup clash, achieving this incredible feat in the ICC World Cup 2019 clash against Australia at Lord's, London.

HAT-TRICK FOR BOULT!

Khawaja - Starc - Behrendorff

The third wicket an LBW that went upstairs but was OUT! What a final over from Trent Boult! His second ODI hat-trick and first at the @cricketworldcup!243/9 | 50 overs #CWC19 #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/WrtzN2eRyf — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 29, 2019

Boult also became the second player to take a hat-trick in this edition of the ICC World Cup after Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who achieved the unique distinction against Afghanistan.

The 29-year-old New Zealand pacer picked four wickets while conceding 51 runs during his bowling spell, with three of those wickets in the final over of innings.

Boult first dismissed Australia skipper Aaron Finch off his third over of the innings, with Finch adjudged lbw following an inswinger which hit him on the front pad.

The Kiwi fast-bowler then dismissed Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Starc and Jason Behendroff off consecutive deliveries in the 50th over after being brought back into the attack.

This was Boult's 87th ODI match.

Australia were restricted to 243 for nine in 50 overs following the fast-bowlers' heroics with the ball which marked his second ODI hat-trick and a two-wicket haul by Jimmy Neesham and pacer Lockie Ferguson.

Usman Khawaja was the highest run-scorer for the Aussies scoring 88, while wicketkeeper Alex Carey scored 71 off 72 deliveries.