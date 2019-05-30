close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC World Cup 2019: Windies bank on big-hitters to beat Pakistan

No matter how unpredictable these two sides can be, on their day, they can beat any top side in the world.

ICC World Cup 2019: Windies bank on big-hitters to beat Pakistan
Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketworldcup

Pakistan and West Indies, the two most unpredictable sides, will take on each other in their first World Cup game at the Trent Bridge, on Friday.

No matter how unpredictable these two sides can be, on their day, they can beat any top side in the world.

Pakistan, who have lost their last 10 ODIs, didn`t have the most ideal preparation for the showpiece event. They lost to Afghanistan in their first warm-up game and their second, against Bangladesh, was washed out without a ball bowled.

Pakistan at ICC tournaments have traditionally been a notch above what they are in other circumstances and this is what Sarfaraz Ahmad, the Pakistan skipper and the cricket fans would be hoping for. 

Pakistan have the likes of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman who are in great form. And in their bowling department, they have the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali who can wreak havoc on any batting line-up in the world. 

The only thing that they need to be wary off is their fielding which has let them down in the past and can prove costly in this tournament, too.

West Indies, on the other hand, have been in good form in recent times. They held tournament favourites England to a stalemate at home earlier this year.

They also boast of having big power hitters like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Shai Hope in their batting line-up which can explode against any opposition and make a mockery of their bowling attack. 

After having their first warm-up game against South Africa washed out, the Windies showed glimpses of their power hitting by scoring 421 runs in their last warm-up game against New Zealand. 

Their bowling is slightly on the weaker side, but with a solid pool of all-rounders, they have several options. And if the batsmen show up in a similar mood to that as against the Black Caps, they`re going to have plenty to play with. 

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz. 

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019PakistanWest IndiesSarfaraz AhmadShaheen AfridiSarfaraz Ahmed
Next
Story

ICC World Cup 2019: England overwhelm South Africa by 104 runs in tournament opener

Must Watch

PT4M19S

Watch: RPI chief Ramdas Athawale, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti take oath as cabinet ministers