ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule To Be Announce In Mumbai On THIS Date

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in India from October to November. However, with only three months remaining until the prestigious tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and ICC have not yet announced the official schedule. The ICC recently sent out a media invite stating that they will host an event in Mumbai next week, where they plan to make a "key announcement" regarding the ODI World Cup.

It is expected that the schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023 will be unveiled during this event on June 27, which will be hosted by the ICC at the Astor Ballroom of St Regis Hotel in Mumbai. The event will commence at 11:30 AM. In addition to the schedule, it is anticipated that the venues for the World Cup matches will also be finalized. There has been significant speculation surrounding reports that Pakistan was seeking to change their venues for matches against Australia and Afghanistan. However, these requests have reportedly been denied by the BCCI and ICC. There are indications that the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash could take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.



India, as the host nation, has already secured qualification for the tournament. Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa have also qualified directly through the 2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Two additional teams are expected to join the aforementioned sides in the World Cup, and these teams will be determined through the ongoing World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

The 10 teams participating in the tournament are expected to compete against each other once in a round-robin format, followed by the semifinals and the final. While the final is likely to be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, at least one of the semifinals could take place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. During the ICC event in Mumbai, there should be more clarity regarding the number of venues that will be selected to host the World Cup matches.